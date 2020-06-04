World Environment Day 2020: Simple Things You can Do on Daily Basis to Conserve Nature

It’s World Environment Day, a reminder about how extremely necessary and relevant it is to conserve the planet and nature. As humans, consumption is inevitable but consuming with care is one totally possible way to go. This year, let’s take the first step towards the green way and adopt these incredibly simple habits you can use in your everyday life.

Grow your own

Cultivating your own fruit and vegetables provides you with a healthier substitute. Homegrown food will save you money too. Additionally, gardening and caring for plants is also a productive and meaningful workout.

Cycle your way

Burn calories, reduce stress and saves fossil fuels by adopting a simple way of commute. Cycling allows you to easily incorporate exercise into your daily routine.

Think Carpooling

Share your ride to work when you can. Carpooling might add a few minutes to your trip but it uses lesser fossil fuel and reduces carbon emissions provides ease in commuting.

Say no to plastic

Switch to glass jars and alternative reusable straws. They are better for the environment than single use plastic and can be recycled repeatedly.

Carry own bags

Say goodbye to plastic grocery bags. Always keep a bag handy for when you take to the shops on the go! You can carry your own cloth/jute bags to the stores.

Print-less

Trees are reducing around the world now. Try alternating with online reading and transferring documents and using less paper whenever possible.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube