World Environment Day 2021: Celebs Who Do Their Bit for Nature and World

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year across the globe to increase awareness worldwide and action for the environment. The first day of the Stockholm Conference on Human Environment was held in Sweden from June 5 – 6 in 1972. And on the very same day, UN General Assembly had established World Environment Day. Since 1947, World Environment Day is celebrated across 100 countries and has become a global platform for public outreach.

Every year, the host for World Environment Day activities is rotated and this year, the events will be organised by Pakistan. The theme for World Environment Day 2021 is ‘Ecosystem Restoration,’ which means contributing your bit to the ecosystem’s recovery. There are various ways to restore the ecosystem, including planting trees, rewilding gardens, greening cities, and changing diets, or cleaning up rivers and coasts.

Much like people across the world and environmentalists who are vocal about environmental protection, many Bollywood celebrities are actively involved in these activities.

On World Environment Day, let’s take a glance at some celebs who have voiced out for the environment:

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has always been associated with environment-related campaigns. He was the face of ‘Save Our Tigers’ campaign, wherein he talked about the importance and need for tiger conservation. Bachchan has also extended support to the PETA campaigns in support of an elephant who was being tortured in the Kolhapur temple. To highlight India’s peril to climate change, he established a partnership between International Indian Film Academy and Global Cool.

Dia Mirza

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein fame Dia Mirza, who was also crowned as Miss Asia Pacific 2000, is India’s first United Nations Environment Goodwill Ambassador. The actress has put in untiring efforts to establish a change in the environment. Later for her work, she was also made the ambassador for Wildlife Trust of India.

John Abraham

Bollywood’s handsome hunk is very close to nature and has always worked for environmental causes. Abraham is one of the famous faces of PETA campaigns.

Ajay Devgn

Singham actor has been advocating a ban on firecrackers as they cause pollution. He had also helped to set up a solar plant in Gujarat.

Rahul Bose

Rahul Bose is the founder of Groups Of Groups, which is an umbrella organisation of 50 NGOs and trusts. It also includes Rahul Bose Foundation which has been actively working to combat the climate crisis. Under the campaign green India, in 2009, the actor became the brand ambassador or Alert Ambassador for planet Earth.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here