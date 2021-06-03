World Environment Day 2021 Date: Theme, History and Significance

World Environment Day is considered one of the most remarkable days for environmental action and is celebrated on June 5 every year across the globe. To increase awareness worldwide and action for the environment, UN Environment Program (UNEP) organizes various events. As the theme for this year’s World Environment Day is ‘Ecosystem Restoration,’ the day will also see the launch of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.

History:

On the first day of the Stockholm Conference on Human Environment, which was held in Sweden from June 05 – 06 in 1972, UN General Assembly had established World Environment Day. For the very first time, it was celebrated in the year 1974 with the theme “Only One Earth.” Later in 1987, it was decided to select a host country for the Environment Day celebration every year.

World Environment Day 2021 Theme:

This year World Environment Day activities will be hosted by Pakistan and the theme is ‘Ecosystem Restoration.’ The term ‘Ecosystem Restoration’ means to assist in ecosystems’ recovery, which have been degraded by deforestation, pollution, and other human activities. It can also be promoted by taking measures to conserve the ecosystem which is still intact.

Ecosystem restoration can take place in other ways including planting trees, greening cities, changing diets or cleaning up rivers and coasts, and rewilding gardens. Rich biodiversity and green ecosystems yield immense benefits.

The ongoing pandemic has reminded us of the harm we have caused to Mother Earth and how essential it is to protect the environment.

World Environment Day 2020

Last year, World Environment Day was hosted by Colombia in partnership with Germany. The theme in the year 2020 was ‘Time for Nature’: Explore nature around iconic spots. People were asked to focus on its role in providing essential infrastructure which supports life on earth with a message to Celebrate Biodiversity.

