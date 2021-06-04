World Environment Day 2021: Events Across the Globe to Raise Awareness about Environment

It goes without saying that humans are completely dependent on nature for every resource. However, the greed of exploiting natural resources has pushed us to a point where we are currently dealing with the problems of global warming and other environmental damages. United Nation marks June 5 as World Environment Day to work towards raising awareness about environmental protection.

Every year the day is celebrated with a different theme and aims to work towards a sustainable development model where the environment is not harmed while using its resources. Environmental activists and other organisations run campaigns and initiatives to raise awareness about the importance of environmental conservation around the globe.

Here, we look at various events that are set to take place around the planet:

World Bicycle Day

June 3 is celebrated as World Bicycle Day by the United Nations. The day recognizes the uniqueness, longevity and versatility of the bicycle, which has been in use for two centuries. Bicycle is a simple, affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally friendly means of transportation.

World Oceans Day

June 8 is observed as a day to promote awareness about the conservation of oceans and work with worldwide sustainable growth goals.

World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought

UN observes June 17 as the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought to commemorate the work put in by countries in the field of sustainable land management.

World Rainforest Day

Depletion of rainforest is one the biggest environmental threats that the world is currently facing. UN marks June 22 as World Rainforest Day with an aim to raise awareness and encourage action among the masses to protect rainforests.

United States National Trails Day

On the first Saturday of June every year, the American Hiking Society asks all to take a pledge and commit to at least one action in the year to preserve “quality green space”.

