World Environment Day 2021: Here's How to Save Money and Environment, Together

As people around the globe celebrate World Environment Day (June 5) today, we need to think about our own individual contribution to mother nature. We might think that our individual efforts don’t matter enough, but our small lifestyle changes can have a very positive impact on the environment. Many of these small changes will not only help us protect the environment, but also saves us money.

Here, we look at things you can do to save the environment, while saving money in the process:

Walk More

Avoid taking your cars or motorbikes for a small distance and choose to walk instead. It will not only help curtail the pollution, but also save you money on fuel. Additionally, walking is a very good exercise.

Carpool

Cars on roads contribute a large portion of the air pollution. You can choose to carpool for the same destination with your friends and colleagues. This way, you will save money on fuel and contribute far lesser to pollution.

Use Electric cars

Whenever you are looking to buy your next car, try to opt for electric and other environment-friendly vehicles instead of the conventional options. With the rising fuel prices, managing your petrol or diesel-run cars can be an expensive affair. On the other hand, an electric car may cost some extra money upfront, but can save you a lot of money on the monthly commuting expenditure. The government also offers a lot of incentives on electric cars.

Cut Water Wastage

Turn off taps properly whenever they are not in use. Using water judiciously not only helps us to save water for future generation, but it also reduces the water bills.

Energy-efficient lights

Replacing tube lights with energy-efficient LEDs can save you a lot of money by reducing energy consumption.

Keep your fridge coils and AC Vents clean

Do you clean the back/underside of your fridge or your AC vents? All that extra dust there might increase the load and end up using extra electricity.

Use Reusable Water Bottles

Bottled water consumption not only loads the environment with more plastic waste, but it also affects your health by carrying toxins into your body. You can move to using reusable metal bottles to carry your water and save the money which you otherwise would spend on buying these packed mineral water bottles.

Buy 5-star rated electric appliance

Buying a 5-star rater electric appliance not only save energy, but also reduces your monthly electricity bills.

Turn Off Electric Appliances

Never forget to turn off and unplug electric appliances when they are not being used.

Recycle E-waste

The rapids increase in electronic device use has created a problem of e-waste for the world. People often just leave their old devices unattended and dump them without realizing how harmful they could be to the environment. You can sell your old devices to a recycling firm who will take proper care of their disposable and in return, you can earn some extra money.

