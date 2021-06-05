World Environment Day 2021: Here’s Why We Need to Conserve Oceans

Once, oceans were considered limitless and immune to human impact. But, in recent years, scientists have examined the devastating effects of human activities such as overfishing, acidification, pollution on the oceans and marine life. Oceans that cover almost 71 per cent of the planet are home to important species and ecosystems that are significant for the existence of bio-bubble that we thrive on.

Here are some of the reasons why we need to conserve the oceans:

Oceans are the lungs of the planet

Since the rainforests of Amazon are mostly considered the biggest source of oxygen on the planet Earth, we usually undermine the fact that nearly 70 percent of the total oxygen in our biosphere comes from the oceans. Rainforests can be credited with only 28 percent of the total. Seaweeds, phytoplankton, and other sea plants absorb carbon dioxide from the environment and give out oxygen and help life thrive on Earth.

Oceans are Earth’s climate regulators

Oceans and seas are important factors in regulating the Earth’s climate. The oceans maintain the balance of wind and water currents across the globe. From absorbing heat and transporting warm water from equators to the frigid zones and vice and versa, the oceans play a significant role in making the Earth habitable.

Oceans are source of food and livelihood

Oceans are an undeniable biggest source of marine food and livelihood across the globe. With fish being the popular seafood across the world, it accounts for about 16% of all animal protein consumed globally. Besides this, a range of algae and seaweed are also commonly used marine foods. It is also is an important source of livelihood for people involved in the fishing industry. As per National Ocean Service, goods and services generated through oceans comprise a total of $282 billion US economy and employ almost 3 million people.

Oceans house incredible biodiversity

Not just a source of food, oceans are home to countless species and biodiversity. According to the US National Library of Medicine’s National Institutes of Health almost 91% of species in the ocean are still unexplored.

