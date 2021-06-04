World Environment Day 2021: Motivational Quotes to Inspire You to Help Save the Earth

World Environment Day 2021 is marked on June 5. The day is celebrated across the globe to sensitise people about the importance of protecting the environment. World Environment Day is being celebrated since 1974, to urge people, governments and organisations to take proactive steps for the betterment of Mother Earth.

This year the theme of the day is “Ecosystem Restoration”. Each year a different country hosts the official celebrations; this year’s host is Pakistan. Due to the ongoing pandemic condition people are being advised to celebrate the day virtually. There will be webinars and social media contests on the day to raise awareness about the day in a fun and exciting manner.

As we celebrate the World Environment Day 2021, here is a list of quotes dedicated to Mother Nature:

For most of history, man has had to fight nature to survive; in this century he is beginning to realise that, in order to survive, he must protect it. — Jacques-Yves Cousteau

The Earth is what we all have in common. — Wendell Berry

The Earth will not continue to offer its harvest, except with faithful stewardship. We cannot say we love the land and then take steps to destroy it for use by future generations. — John Paul II

The Earth is a fine place and worth fighting for. — Ernest Hemingway

I believe in God, only I spell it Nature. — Frank Lloyd Wright

Choose only one master—nature. — Rembrandt

I go to nature to be soothed and healed, and to have my senses put in order. — John Burroughs

Study nature, love nature, stay close to nature. It will never fail you. — Frank Lloyd Wright

We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children — Native American Proverb

The earth is but one country and mankind its citizens. — Baha’U’Llah

Everything in nature invites us constantly to be what we are. — Gretel Ehrlich

Nature teaches more than she preaches. There are no sermons in stones. It is easier to get a spark out of a stone than a moral. — John Burroughs

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here