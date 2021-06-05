World Environment Day 2021: Read These 5 Books To Help Increase Your Environmental Awareness

World Environment Day is celebrated globally every year on June 5 to raise awareness about the environment and the importance of conserving nature. The day is the United Nations’ flagship day to promote worldwide awareness and action for the environment. The theme of World Environment Day 2021 is ‘ecosystem restoration’. Pakistan will host this year’s celebration for the day in partnership with the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

On this day, here is the list of books to help increase environment awareness:

10 Indian Champions Who are Fighting to Save the Planet

The book has been authored by Bijal Vachharajani and Radha Rangarajan. It tells about the inspiring lives of people who are striving to solve various environmental problems on this planet. It contains the stories of ten Indians who are working to save nature from human destructiveness.

Half Earth: Our planet’s fight for life

The book is written by Edward O. Wilson, one of the world’s greatest naturalists and a double Pulitzer Prize winner. In the book, he proposed a realistic plan to save the “imperilled biosphere” which devotes half the surface of the Earth to nature. He urges the people to preserve the biodiversity of our planet.

From Soup to Superstar

Written by Kartik Shanker, the book provides the first comprehensive account of marine conservation in India. It largely focuses on sea turtles, a religious symbol. The book features creatures that are worshipped and have been part of folklore and mythology for over 2,000 years. It chronicles the efforts that have been made to protect these mysterious creatures in the last fifty years.

The Nature Fix: Why Nature Makes Us Happier, Healthier and More Creative

In the book, author Florence Williams investigates the science behind nature’s positive effects on the brain. The book tells stories about eucalyptus groves in California, forest trails in Korea and islands in Finland. It highlights the powers of the natural world to improve health, strengthen our relationships and promote reflection and innovation.

Green Wars: Dispatches from a vanishing world

The book written by journalist Bahar Dutt explores the tension between a developing economy and saving the planet. It highlights the problems that arise due to constant conflict between development and nature.

