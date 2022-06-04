World Environment Day 2022: Follow These Practices In Daily Life To Conserve Nature

WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY 2022: From using a bicycle or public transport for daily commuting to reducing use of plastic, you can follow many such steps to take care of our environment.

Nature has always been generous to us by providing us with all the essential resources— from the food we eat, water we drink to the air that we breathe. Nature is the main source of our survival.

However, the ill effects of climate change and global warming are enough to warn us that we do something in return, before it’s too late. Several studies and research reports reveal how human actions are wreaking havoc on the environment. It’s important for all individuals to take necessary steps for sustainability and eco-friendly living. It does not need major projects or extensive plans spanning over years for sustainable development but simple steps in an individual’s daily life can make wonders for the environment.

We all need to make certain lifestyle changes and follow a few simple steps daily for an eco-friendly living.

Here are a few things that we can practice daily to reduce our carbon footprint.

Start walking, riding a bicycle or take public transport instead of driving your vehicle for your daily commuting needs. It’s more eco-friendly compared to the use of vehicles for going to work or the market. Avoid littering or spitting on the roads. Follow garbage disposal guidelines issued by the local bodies and whenever possible participate in community campaigns to keep your area clean. Avoid using plastic bottles or anything made of plastic. If the demand for plastic made products falls so will the supply. Turn off the lights, fans before leaving the room and conserve energy. Avoid using heaters during winters and wear warm clothes instead. Also, during summers use air conditioners moderately. Reuse and recycle your products whenever possible. Instead of throwing away the juice bottles, use them as storage containers at home. Switch to taking your own shopping bag when you go shopping rather than depending on paper bags or plastic bags. Conserve water by not leaving taps running while not in use and start bathing with buckets of water rather than using showers. Plant more trees, educate yourself and others about the environment and the things that they can do to preserve it.

