World Environment Day 2022: Here's How to Save More Money by Going Green

WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY 2022: The World Environment Day is observed on June 5 to raise awareness about the protection and nurturing of the environment that is helping us live. While celebrating nature, the World Environment Day also warns mankind about the perils of global warming and climate change.

There is a need for a consistent effort by all to save the environment. It does not always require a huge amount of money or much effort to save the environment; rather a few simple changes in our lifestyle can help us conserve nature. We can also save money by adopting an eco-friendly lifestyle.

Here are five ways to go green without spending a lot of money.

Walk to work

You can save a few bucks more by taking public transport or riding a bicycle for your daily commuting to office or market. Wherever possible it’s better to walk to your destination instead of taking out your vehicle. It will also save you the extra expenses on fuel and reduce your carbon footprint. Eco-friendly energy sources

Fossil fuels have been prevalent for a while now, but it is high time to switch to environment friendly energy sources. It’s better to use electric vehicles and those running on compressed natural gas. Initially it may look like an extra expense to own a vehicle that does not run on petrol or diesel but in the long run it will save you a lot of money. Reduce consumption of Red Meat

Going vegetarian can be a drastic lifestyle change but you can slowly increase plant-based diet instead of consuming red meat. Culturing a ready-to-eat meat and processing of red meat require more water and leave behind a huge carbon footprint. Changing your priorities, in this case, might also benefit your pockets. Be judicious in shopping clothes

Manufacturing of apparels has a substantial impact on the environment. The best way to be eco-friendly is to be judicious about purchasing clothes. You can also save some extra bucks that you would have spent on shopping. Shun Tobacco

Smoking not only affects your health, but also the health of the environment. Each and every part of a cigarette is doing more harm than imagined. Be it the smoke, the discarded butts or the manufacturing of tobacco, everything affects the environment. Staying away from Tobacco will also save you a lot of money that you would have wasted on cigarettes and other such products.

