Happy World Environment Day 2022: Wishes, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY 2022: This year’s theme of World Environment Day calls for collective, transformative action on a global scale to celebrate, protect and restore our planet.

The first World Environment Day was held in 1973 and since then it is being observed every year on June 5. The day is observed to raise awareness about the need to protect our environment and to create a platform for collection action to conserve nature.

Every year there is a different theme that is used to celebrate the day. The theme for this year’s event is Only One Earth, which was used at the first global environment conference held in Stockholm, Sweden, in 1972. According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), this year’s theme calls for collective, transformative action on a global scale to celebrate, protect and restore our planet.

It will focus on the importance of living sustainably and in peace with nature. Planting trees, reducing carbon footprint, changing diets and cleaning up rivers as well as coasts have all become very essential to save our environment.

Here we’ve compiled a list of messages, quotes and greetings to send to

your friends, colleagues and relatives on World Environment Day 2022 in order to raise awareness.

QUOTES

“There’s so much pollution in the air now that if it weren’t for our lungs there’d be no place to put it all.” – Robert Orben “If we do not permit the earth to produce beauty and joy, it will in the end not produce food, either.” – Joseph Wood Krutch “We won’t have a society if we destroy the environment.” – Margaret Mead “Conservation is a state of harmony between men and land.” – Aldo Leopold “What we are doing to the forests of the world is but a mirror reflection of what we are doing to ourselves and one another.”— Mahatma Gandhi “Birds are indicators of the environment. If they are in trouble, we know we’ll soon be in trouble.” – Roger Tory Peterson

WISHES & MESSAGES

Earth is like our home and we must make efforts to keep it clean and green. On the occasion of World Environment Day, let us promise to make it a better place to live! We cannot imagine life without the environment. We cannot imagine prosperity without the environment. We must take charge of making it our priority. Wishing you a very Happy World Environment Day! World Environment Day is a reminder that we must take good care of our surroundings. Let us make a promise to make our planet a greener and healthier place to live! God has gifted us with mother nature, who nourishes us at every point, and the responsibility of saving her lies on our shoulders. On World Environment Day, let us promise to fulfill these responsibilities! Do not pollute water, land, air and the environment because once it is lost, it is lost forever. Sending warm wishes on World Environment Day with a promise to take care of our environment.

