World Environment Day: Know How to Save Money and Mother Earth, All at Once

People across the globe are celebrating World Environment Day on 5 June. But do we really contribute significantly when it comes to actually doing something to save environment. We might give it a thought on days like today, but then after that “who cares”. But what if there is a real monetary incentive if you start doing small things to save planet Earth? Interested now? Here are 10 ways you can save lots of money and reduce environmental impact as well. Take a look:

WALK MORE

As simple as that. Walking more instead of depending on fuel-consuming vehicles when you have to travel short distance is probably the easiest thing you can do to save environment. Also, an added health advantage is obvious. You spend less too, on fuel and fares.

CARPOOL

Don’t want to walk? You can also carpool, a practice that may lead to small amount of hassle, but ultimately leads to fewer cars on the road. And can save you so much more money than you usually spend on fuel, or on car payments, insurance, parking, and maintenance.

USE CNG IN CARS

We all know using CNG in cars is way more economical than petrol or diesel. And to top it, CNG cars tend to be more environment-friendly than both petrol and diesel variants. The low exhaust emission of CNG might just be the solution we need to live in the pollution-riddled urban cities of India.

CUT DOWN ON WATER USAGE

Turning off the tap and using water judiciously while we do our daily chores can help us conserve potable water and also save money spent on water bills in the process.

ENERGY-EFFICIENT LIGHTS

Replacing tubelights with energy-efficient LEDs can save you a lot of money by reducing energy consumption. Good for you and good for the environment.

CHOOSE 5-STAR RATED APPLIANCES

Five-star rated appliances reduce energy consumption dramatically, thereby lowering electricity bills. The initial higher investment can scare you, but remember, this one-time extra cost will reduce your energy bill for years to come, which is especially important when you recognize that electricity rates are increasing every year. So if you do your maths correctly, they tend to prove much cheaper.

KEEP YOUR FRIDGE COILS AND AC VENTS CLEAN

Do you clean the back/underside of your fridge or your AC vents? All that dust might make them work harder than they need to and thereby lead to more energy consumption.

SELL OR RECYCLE E-WASTE

Electronic waste or e-waste is a burgeoning problem in India, with more and more electronic devices being produced, but no widely known ways of disposing it. Don’t let your mobile phones and other devices waste away in a corner, rather reach out to recycling firms to realise their value.

USE REUSABLE WATER BOTTLES

Bottled water contains plastic toxins from the bottles and leaves a trail of waste everywhere. Get a reusable water bottle to save money on bottled mineral water everytime and help the environment.

SHUT OFF YOUR COMPUTER

Shut off your computer and monitor when you are done using them. Also switch off your TV sets and other electronic appliances not just through the remote, but also from the main power switch. Don’t overcharge your mobile phones. These little steps will save the environment tremendously.