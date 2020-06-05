World Environment Day: Rakul Preet Singh Advocates Turning Vegan

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Rakul Preet Singh has stepped up to do her bit in order to save the planet. The 29-year-old star joined hands with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), India to spread awareness against animal exploitation.

In the official poster of the campaign, a section of broccoli is superimposed over Rakul. It reads, “Try Vegan, It’ll grow on you."

Sharing the post, Rakul wrote, “This #WorldEnvironmentDay join @PetaIndia and me in saving animals and the planet by eating vegan (sic).”

Recently, the Yaariyan actress, who turned vegan last year, told IANS, said that she has been feeling way lighter since.

"It was a very conscious decision (to go vegan) when I heard about the damage that the environment is going through..I just feel that my energy levels are to the optimum, I didn't know that shift till the time I converted into a vegan. I'll just say that try it out for yourself, test it out for yourself guys ,”she was quoted by IANS as saying.

The De De Pyaar De actress added it’s good for the environment and it's good for the animals.

Talking about her movie commitments, Rakul has signed a cross-border romantic-comedy, Chale Chalo opposite Arjun Kapoor. The film is helmed by debutant Kaashvie Nair and jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham. She will be seen alongside John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez in the upcoming action thriller, Attack.

She is also a part of Kamal Haasan's big project Indian 2, which stars Kajal Aggarwal and Vidyut Jammwal. Rakul has announced a comedy film, Thank God. The film will feature Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and is scheduled for a 2021 release.

