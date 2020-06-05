World Environment Day: Sanjay Dutt to Dia Mirza, Celebs Spread Awareness About Nature
On June 5, celebrated as World Environment Day, Bollywood celebrities such as Kajol, Arjun Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit among many others took to their social media to urge people on paying attention to their nature.
On June 5, celebrated as World Environment Day, Bollywood celebrities such as Kajol, Arjun Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit among many others took to their social media to urge people on paying attention to their nature.
June 5 is celebrated as the World Environment Day. People all across the globe are sharing wishes and messages on the special day, urging for a special attention towards nature. Bollywood celebrities have also extended their thoughts on the importance of the environment.
Munnabhai MBBS star Sanjay Dutt urged people to take some time out to ponder upon their lifestyle, especially in a time when we are suffering from various issues. “The tough time that we're facing today is a message from the nature to bring a change in our lifestyle. There's enough damage that we have done already but small steps from every individual can still save our environment. #WorldEnvironmentDay,” he wrote.
Sonakshi Sinha shared a happy-go-lucky picture of herself taking a walk as the sun tries to come out of the cloudy skies. She wrote, “Let’s not go back to our old ways once this is over. A small but conscious change in your lifestyle can create a huge impact on the environment.”
View this post on Instagram
Happy World Environment Day! Humans अंदर toh environment सुन्दर! Something to think about... lets not go back to our old ways once this is over. A small but conscious change in your lifestyle can create a huge impact on the environment...and its the least we can do! #bethechange
Bollywood diva and former Miss Asia Pacific Dia Mirza shared a video on World Environment Day. Dia has also been a strong advocate of the environment. She wrote, “Our way of life must reflect this understanding, our choices must reflect this understanding for the sake of human survival and progress.”
View this post on Instagram
The services that nature provides in sustaining our lives and livelihoods must define the way we respond to nature. We are not apart from nature, human lives are interlinked with nature. Our way of life must reflect this understanding, our choices must reflect this understanding for the sake of human survival and progress. We must ensure we build back a world that coexists with all other species, protect natural habitats and seek solutions that are nature based. Every personal action counts! https://www.grow-trees.com #ForNature #ForPeopleForPlanet #GrowTrees #WorldEnvironmentDay2020 #Biodiversity @unep @growtrees_global @unitednations @unitednations @unsdgadvocates
Here are the voices and messages from few other celebs:
You will end up in the environment you create. Make sure yours is beautiful...Live healthy. Live green.@TanishaaMukerji#WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/dLocaYRxTm— Kajol (@itsKajolD) June 5, 2020
One of the most important lessons this #Pandamic and the subsequent #Lockdown should teach us is to respect our environment. Human beings are temporary. Environment is permanent. #worldenvironmentday pic.twitter.com/hgL8mBc270— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 5, 2020
This #WorldEnvironmentDay, let’s embrace the nature with open arms. pic.twitter.com/btu3huZm7p— Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) June 5, 2020
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Quarantining at Dera Radha Soami Satsang Beas, Video Goes Viral
- Elli Avram Opens Up On Her Cryptic Post After Rumoured Ex Hardik Pandya's Engagement To Natasha
- No, Chhota Bheem Did Not Ditch His BFF Chutki to Marry Princess Indumati
- PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0, Ultra HD Resolution Coming Soon: Watch Video
- Neymar Mistakenly Approved to Receive $120 Coronavirus Welfare Payment: Report