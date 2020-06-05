Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

World Environment Day: Sanjay Dutt to Dia Mirza, Celebs Spread Awareness About Nature

On June 5, celebrated as World Environment Day, Bollywood celebrities such as Kajol, Arjun Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit among many others took to their social media to urge people on paying attention to their nature.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 5, 2020, 4:38 PM IST
World Environment Day: Sanjay Dutt to Dia Mirza, Celebs Spread Awareness About Nature
On June 5, celebrated as World Environment Day, Bollywood celebrities such as Kajol, Arjun Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit among many others took to their social media to urge people on paying attention to their nature.

June 5 is celebrated as the World Environment Day. People all across the globe are sharing wishes and messages on the special day, urging for a special attention towards nature. Bollywood celebrities have also extended their thoughts on the importance of the environment.

Munnabhai MBBS star Sanjay Dutt urged people to take some time out to ponder upon their lifestyle, especially in a time when we are suffering from various issues. “The tough time that we're facing today is a message from the nature to bring a change in our lifestyle. There's enough damage that we have done already but small steps from every individual can still save our environment. #WorldEnvironmentDay,” he wrote.

Sonakshi Sinha shared a happy-go-lucky picture of herself taking a walk as the sun tries to come out of the cloudy skies. She wrote, “Let’s not go back to our old ways once this is over. A small but conscious change in your lifestyle can create a huge impact on the environment.”

Bollywood diva and former Miss Asia Pacific Dia Mirza shared a video on World Environment Day. Dia has also been a strong advocate of the environment. She wrote, “Our way of life must reflect this understanding, our choices must reflect this understanding for the sake of human survival and progress.”

Here are the voices and messages from few other celebs:

