World Environmental Health Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance

World Environmental Health Day is observed on September 26. The theme for this year is ‘Prioritising Environmental Health for healthier communities in the global recovery.’ The day is important in the current situation as most parts of the world continue to recover from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation. In such times, the importance of the Environmental Health workforce has been highlighted more than ever before. The day was started by the International Federation of Environmental Health council during a meeting in Indonesia on this day in 2011.

Speaking about the theme, IFEH president Susana Paixao said, “It is necessary that the world understands there is an integral connection between the environment, health and the economy. It is therefore important to invest in healthy and green recovery, close to all communities, with the support of the Environmental Health workforce and with collaboration from the International Federation of Environmental Health. That’s why we choose this theme".

Environmental health comes under public health as it deals with health interrelationships between people and the environment. In order to improve environmental health, countries will have to work in the direction of reducing water illness, toxic chemical exposure, illness prevention among other things.

The day is marked so that people around the world are reminded about the importance and benefits of environmental health. In 2020, the theme of the day was related to environmental health literacy and the primary focus of the day was to work on children’s health and safety.

This year, a number of online events have been organisations. From webinars to online competitions, everything is scheduled keeping the theme in mind. If you are interested in participating in any of the events held online, you can follow the hashtag for the day.

