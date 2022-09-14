World First Aid Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance and Essentials You Must Include in Medical Kit

WORLD FIRST AID DAY 2022: The second Saturday of September is designated as World First Aid Day. This day is observed to increase public awareness of how first aid can save lives. This year, World First Aid Day will be celebrated on September 10. Every individual must know how to perform basic first aid. Furthermore, being cognizant of what needs to be done during a medical emergency is always a plus. First aid is an emergency treatment given to an injured person until proper medications and assistance can be offered.

World First Aid Day: History

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) established World First Aid Day in 2000, and this organisation has been offering first aid services for more than 100 years. The origins of this day can be traced back to 1859 when a young businessman named Henry Dunant helped wounded soldiers during the battle of Solferino.

World First Aid Day 2022: Theme

As per IFRC, the theme for World First Aid Day 2022 is “Lifelong First Aid”. This theme emphasises the significance of lifelong First Aid learning.

World First Aid Day: Significance

Due to a lack of prompt medical care, millions of people and animals suffer injuries and pass away every year. As a result, learning first aid can help prevent major incidents by providing immediate care until professional help arrives.

More than 100 Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies around the world host celebrations and events to educate the public about the value of first aid in both normal circumstances and emergency situations. Everyone, especially children and the most vulnerable should have access to first aid education, and it should be made part of a larger developmental strategy.

In accordance with Strategy 2030, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies is dedicated to expanding its first aid programmes so that every National Association around the globe is equipped to prepare communities for mishaps as well as everyday risks.

First Aid Kit must-haves for everyone

Things can be added to or removed from the medical kit according to the need and condition, depending on one’s health issues. However, these are a few essential items that one should always include in a first aid kit.

A First-Aid Manual Compress Dressings Absorbent Bandages With Adhesive (Assorted Sizes) Adhesive Cloth Tape Roll Packs Of Antibiotic Ointment Sachets Of Antiseptic Wipes Aspirin Packets (81 Mg Each) Blanket For Emergencies Latex-Free Gloves Packets Hydrocortisone Ointment Gauze Roll (Roller) Bandage Bandage Roller Sterile Gauze Pads Digital Thermometer

