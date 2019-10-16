World Food Day 2019: Date, Theme, History and Significance

World Food Day is celebrated on October 16 every year, in honour of the founding of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations in 1945. Established by FAO's member countries at the Organization's 20th General Conference in November 1979, the idea was suggested by Dr. Pál Romány, the former Hungarian Minister of Agriculture and Food, who led the Hungarian Delegation at the 20th session of the FAO Conference.

The day is observed every year in more than 150 countries and raises awareness of issues behind poverty and hunger. The main focus of World Food Day is that food is a basic and fundamental human right.

The World Food Day 2019’s theme is 'Our Actions Are Our Future'. This year, #WorldFoodDay calls for action to make healthy and sustainable diets available and affordable to everyone.

Every year, a number of events, from marathons and hunger marches, to exhibitions, cultural performances and contests are held across the world to celebrate World Food Day.

The World Food Day Celebration at the global headquarters in Rome will see government leaders and key global players being joined by the UN Rome-based Agency Heads for a ceremony, which will be followed by a lecture with Professor Jeffrey D. Sachs on food, agriculture and sustainable development.

Notably, collective action across 150 nations makes World Food Day, one of the most celebrated UN calendar events. The events reach out to governments, businesses, NGOs and the general public to promote worldwide awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger and for all the individuals out there who need a healthy diet.

