World Food Day 2021: History, Significance and All You Need to Know

World Food Day is celebrated every year on October 16. The day not only makes us realise how privileged we are to gorge on the delicacies of the world but also raises awareness about the not-so-privileged people. The day acknowledges the founding of the Food and Agriculture organisation and also highlights the section across the globe that starves from extreme hunger. The Food and Agriculture Association (FAO) was coined on October 16, 1945, by the United Nations. The year, 2021 will mark the 76th anniversary of this historic day.

Starvation is a big problem in a host of countries, particularly in the underdeveloped parts of the world and awareness is required to effectively address this issue.

It seems unfair that we live in a global society where one section of the population can enjoy any kind of delicacy it wishes, while a large chunk of the population had to struggle to arrange two meals a day.

World Food Day is also commemorated by organisations such as the World Food Program, International Fund for Agricultural Development and others that are linked with food-related initiatives.

Several organisations also pledge their devotion to food security and a nutritious diet for the weaker section on this day.

The primary purpose behind this day is to promote the message that food is a fundamental and basic human right. The day also spread awareness regarding malnutrition and obesity, both of which can lead to serious health complications.

This year, the global event for World Food Day will take place at Expo Dubai. Interested people can take part by registering here: https://www.fao.org/world-food-day/events/detail/world-food-day-ceremony/en

