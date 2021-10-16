World Food Day 2021: High-protein Foods Vegetarians Should Add to Their Diet

Are you ensuring you are having enough protein in your diet? Protein is a must-have micronutrient that must be included in your diet as it aids in building, repairing, oxygenating, energizing muscles, bones, cartilage and skin. Not only can you get your protein from animals, the right plant-based foods prove to be fantastic sources of protein as well. Those that follow vegan or vegetarian diet should include high-protein foods in their meal plan to stay healthy.

As we celebrate the World Food Day on October 16, here are 6 high-protein foods vegetarians should add to their diet:

CHICKPEAS/CHANA/GARBANZO

One of the best sources of protein, chickpeas are delicious and highly recommended in your diet plan.

You will get 19 grams of protein per 100 grams of chickpeas. They are excellent sources of fibre, iron, folate, phosphorus, potassium, and manganese and are aid in digestion, blood sugar control and weight loss.

LENTILS

These are the highly inexpensive, high-protein foods that serve as a wholesome meal for any vegetarian household. Lentils (such as masoor, urad dal) are a must-have to ensure your body is getting enough protein. They are high fiber too, and boost gut health.

TOFU

An excellent source of protein, tofu has 9 essential amino acids. This is a great plant-based alternative to meat-based protein meals. It is high-fiber and also rich in calcium, iron, zinc, copper, manganese; and easily absorbs all flavors when cooked with other ingredients.

COTTAGE CHEESE/PANEER

1 cup of paneer contains 25 grams of protein. Undoubtedly, this high-protein, high-calcium food must be included in your diet to ensure your body’s protein intake is on track. It keeps you full, boosts your bone health and immunity.

QUINOA

It is a very high-protein food that is available in various colors- black, yellow, white. This whole grain food is quite versatile when it comes to cooking as well. So vegetarians can enjoy this nutritious, gluten-free, fiber-rich food to boost your protein-intake.

EDAMAME

This green, whole, immature soybeans is a high-protein food which is quite popular all over the world. Include edamame in your diet plan as it is rich in protein. 100 grams of cooked edamame contains 11 grams of protein. Low in calories, gluten-free, antioxidant-rich, calcium-rich edamames are great for controlling cholesterol and sugar.

