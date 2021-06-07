World Food Safety Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook Status to Share

World Food Safety Day 2021 is celebrated every year on June 7, worldwide.An international event dedicated towards a better, healthier future with safe food and reduced foodborne diseases, World Food Safety Day addresses one of the basic necessities of life, ‘food’.

Consumption of secured, hygienic food is of paramount importance.

As the world observes this crucial World Food Safety Day 2021, here are some quotes that you can choose to share with your near and dear ones:

Civilization as it is known today could not have evolved, nor can it survive, without an adequate food supply. - Norman Borlaug

The food that enters the mind must be watched as closely as the food that enters the body. - Pat Buchanan

We may find in the long run that tinned food is a deadlier weapon than the machine-gun. - George Orwell

Food safety involves everybody in the food chain - Mike Johanns

Let your food be your medicine, and your medicine be your food. -Hippocrates

Our minds are like our stomachs; they are whetted by the change of their food and variety supplies both with a fresh appetite.- Quintilian

There are people in the world so hungry, that God cannot appear to them except in the form of bread. – Mahatma Gandhi

I would require every producer of food to follow and have enforced a standard safety plan. We know how to produce safe food. It has a horrible name; it’s called HACCP – Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point – and this was a food safety system that was developed for NASA so that astronauts wouldn’t get sick in outer space. If you just think about what it might be like to have food poison under conditions of zero gravity, you don’t even want to think about it. -Marion Nestle

Messages for World Food Safety Day:

Contamination in food and adulteration in food are some of the things we often read about but also forget about. Stay aware and celebrate World Food Safety Day.

Eating from places that promise good hygiene levels and quality ingredients will always keep you on the safer side. Wishing you a very Happy World Food Safety Day.

Let us celebrate the occasion of World Food Safety Day by coming together and taking a pledge that we will be more conscious about what we will eat. Warm wishes on this day!

Being a little more vigilant about the food we eat is always going to make us more conscious about our health. Happy World Food Safety Day to all.

Cutting food waste is a delicious way of saving money, helping to feed the world and protect the planet.

