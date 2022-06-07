World Food Safety Day: Know About Food Poisoning, Causes and Symptoms

World Food Safety Day is observed on June 7 all over the world. World Food Safety Day is observed every year to help prevent, detect and manage food risks. Whatever you eat, it is very important to be clean, hygienic, fresh and nutritious.

This keeps your overall health better for a long life. You can avoid food poisoning from foodborne diseases if you follow the food safety norms well. Every year, under a special theme, people’s attention is drawn to the issue. This day helps spread awareness about food poisoning. The theme of this year’s ‘World Food Safety Day’ is ‘Safer food, better health’. That is to say, the safer, cleaner and healthier you eat, the better your health will be.

People of all ages should take special care of their diet. During the summer, the risk of foodborne diseases is high. Let us tell you what food poisoning is and what its symptoms are.

What is a foodborne disease?

Foodborne diseases occur when you consume contaminated food, water or any other consumables. Many different disease-causing microbes or pathogens can contaminate foods causing such foodborne illnesses. Most foodborne diseases are infections caused by a variety of bacteria, viruses and parasites. Unsafe foods cause many diseases and contribute to poor health conditions, such as poor growth, micronutrient deficiencies, non-communicable or communicable diseases and mental illness, etc.

What is food poisoning?

According to a report published in Healthline, food-borne illness is commonly called food poisoning. It is caused by eating contaminated, spoiled or toxic food. The most common symptoms of food poisoning include nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Every year, millions of people around the world suffer from some form of food poisoning. If it is not treated at the right time, a person’s life can also be at risk. The problem of food poisoning also ends on the basis of the source of the infection. Sometimes, it can be cured in a day, sometimes it takes between 1-8 weeks. Sometimes patients even get better without treatment.

Causes of food poisoning

Most food poisonings are caused by bacteria, parasites, and viruses. These pathogens are present in every food item that we eat. However, when the food is cooked, the heat kills all the pathogens present in the food. Generally, the possibility of food poisoning is highest due to the consumption of raw foods. Some bacteria like E. coli, Salmonella, Listeria monocytogenes etc. and viruses like Norovirus, Rotavirus, Hepatitis A virus etc. also cause food poisoning.

Symptoms of food poisoning

Symptoms can also vary depending on the source of the food poisoning. Common causes of food poisoning usually include the following symptoms-

Abdominal pain, cramps

Diarrhoea

Vomiting, Nausea

Loss of appetite

Feeling weak

Having a headache

Severe symptoms of food poisoning can be as follows:

Diarrhoea that lasts for more than 3 days.

Have a fever over 102°F.

Difficulty seeing or speaking.

Severe symptoms of dehydration, including dry mouth, and decreased urination.

Bleeding while urinating.

Food poisoning treatment:

If severe symptoms are not visible, treatment of the disease is possible even at home. For this, you have to keep yourself hydrated. Drink sports drinks rich in electrolytes. By drinking coconut water, fresh fruits, and carbohydrates remain in the body and fatigue can be avoided. Avoid caffeine consumption during this time.

Drink herbal tea, which contains chamomile, peppermint, and dandelion herb as they help improve upset stomach, and unhealthy digestive tract. Take the medicines prescribed by the doctor at the right time. Do not take medicine on your own in case of diarrhoea, or vomiting, but consult a doctor.

Eat light, digestible food cooked at home. Take as much rest as possible.

