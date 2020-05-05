World Hand Hygiene Day 2020: Here's All You Need to Know About the Occasion

World Hand Hygiene Day is annually observed on May 5. The main aim of the day is to make people across the globe more aware of the importance of hand hygiene in health care facilities. Sticking to good hand hygiene will not only protect health care workers but will also be beneficial for patients as it will reduce the chances of infections.

The theme of the day this year is "SAVE LIVES: Clean your hands”. The main idea of observing the day is to recognize hand washing as one of the most effective actions that can be taken to avoid a huge range of infections including the COVID-19 virus. Health workers and community members alike can play a role in preventing infections by practicing regular and frequent hand washing.

The World Health Organisation on the day took to Twitter on the day, stating, "To mark #HandHygiene Day & Intl. day of #Midwife join the global clap tomorrow! No matter where you are At noon by your local time Stop what you are doing for a minute & clap for our nurses and midwives - our guardians & #SafeHands role models. #COVID19 (sic)."

As a part of this year's campaign the world health organisation and its partners are aiming at:

-- Making hand hygiene a global priority

-- Inspiring hand hygiene and behaviour change

-- Engaging with health care workers in their role in clean care and the prevention of infection

