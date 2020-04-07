Take the pledge to vote

World Health Day 2020: Quotes, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages to Share with Your Loved Ones

World Health Day also marks the founding of the WHO. It came into being on April 7, 1948.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 7, 2020, 9:46 AM IST
World Health Day 2020: Quotes, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages to Share with Your Loved Ones
A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland on February 6, 2020. (REUTERS)

World Health Day is observed on April 7 under the aegis of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

World Health Day also marks the founding of the WHO. It came into being on April 7, 1948.

Every year, a specific health theme is decided to highlight the area of concern. This year, as the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, has wreaked havoc across the world, the tagline for World Health Day 2020 is – Support nurses and midwives. The theme recognises the efforts of nurses and other health workers who are doing their best to help the victims of COVID-19.

Since they are taking care of your health, it becomes necessary to show your respect to them by sending these quotes to the nurses and health workers:

-- “It is health that is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver.” - Mahatma Gandhi.

-- “He who has health has hope, and he who has hope has everything.”- Arabian Proverb.

-- “Three things in life – your health, your mission, and the people you love. That’s it.” - Naval Ravikant.

-- “Keep your vitality. A life without health is like a river without water.” - Maxime Lagacé.

-- “Happiness is the highest form of health.” - Dalai Lama.

-- “True silence is the rest of the mind, and is to the spirit what sleep is to the body, nourishment and refreshment.” - William Penn.

-- “The greatest wealth is health.” – Virgil.

-- “A good laugh and a long sleep are the best cures in the doctor’s manual.” - Irish Proverb.

-- “When the heart is at ease, the body is healthy.” - Chinese Proverb.

-- “Happiness is nothing more than good health and a bad memory.” - Albert Schweitzer.

