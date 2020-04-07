World Health Day 2020: Quotes, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages to Share with Your Loved Ones

World Health Day is observed on April 7 under the aegis of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

World Health Day also marks the founding of the WHO. It came into being on April 7, 1948.

Every year, a specific health theme is decided to highlight the area of concern. This year, as the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, has wreaked havoc across the world, the tagline for World Health Day 2020 is – Support nurses and midwives. The theme recognises the efforts of nurses and other health workers who are doing their best to help the victims of COVID-19.

Since they are taking care of your health, it becomes necessary to show your respect to them by sending these quotes to the nurses and health workers:

-- “It is health that is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver.” - Mahatma Gandhi.

-- “He who has health has hope, and he who has hope has everything.”- Arabian Proverb.

-- “Three things in life – your health, your mission, and the people you love. That’s it.” - Naval Ravikant.

-- “Keep your vitality. A life without health is like a river without water.” - Maxime Lagacé.

-- “Happiness is the highest form of health.” - Dalai Lama.

-- “True silence is the rest of the mind, and is to the spirit what sleep is to the body, nourishment and refreshment.” - William Penn.

-- “The greatest wealth is health.” – Virgil.

-- “A good laugh and a long sleep are the best cures in the doctor’s manual.” - Irish Proverb.

-- “When the heart is at ease, the body is healthy.” - Chinese Proverb.

-- “Happiness is nothing more than good health and a bad memory.” - Albert Schweitzer.

