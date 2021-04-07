World Health Day 2021: Quotes, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages to Share With Your Loved Ones

The world health day is observed on April 7 across the world. As the name suggests, the main aim of the day is to make more and more people aware about the importance of healthy living. Over the years, the day has focused on rising awareness about mental health, maternal and child care, among other important issues. Each year, there is a theme for the day which highlights a priority area of concern for the World Health Organization. The theme this year is, ‘Building a fairer, healthier world’.

This year, people have been asked to avoid any participation in physical gatherings to raise awareness, due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation. In such a case, you can send these quotes and messages to your loved ones and can urge them to stay safe.

It is health that is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver. Happy World Health Day!

He who has health has hope and he who has hope has everything. Happy World Health Day 2021!

Those who do not find time for exercise will have to find time for illness. Happy World Health Day!

A healthy body is a guest-chamber for the soul; a sick body is a prison. Happy World Health Day 2021!

Health is the crown on the well person’s head that only the ill person can see. Happy World Health Day 2021!

You can use the messages to your near and dear ones to make them aware about the day:

When you are young and healthy, a pandemic might not look like that much of a scare. However, by putting yourself at risk, you are also putting your family at risk. Pledge to be more responsible this World Health Day.

The crucial letters in wellness are we. Take care of you and your family this World Health Day!

Prevention is better than cure! Promise yourself to take care of your health on World Health Day 2021.

To keep the body in good health is a duty, for otherwise we shall not be able to trim the lamp of wisdom, and keep our mind strong and clear. Happy World Health Day!

When you’ve got your health, you got everything. Happy World Health Day!

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here