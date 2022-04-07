World Health Day 2022: 6 Ways To Stay Mentally And Physically Fit

It is important to follow a disciplined lifestyle and healthy eating habit for good physical as well as mental health. Due to the sedentary and stressful lifestyle, these days, many of us are prone to various ailments. It’s a challenging task for everyone to maintain good physical and mental health in today’s fast paced lifestyle.

Today is World Health Day and the day is celebrated to create awareness among people for their well-being. On this occasion let’s have a look at a few practices in our daily life which can help us to stay away from diseases.

Healthy and balanced diet

A balanced diet provides all kinds of nutrients needed for our body. A balanced diet should contain carbohydrates, protein, minerals, vitamins and fibre in adequate amounts.

Exercise regularly

Regular exercising aids in weight management and improves bone, muscle and joint health. Physical workout also lowers our risk of high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes. Exercise doesn’t always mean hitting the gym. Even something as easy as a 30-minute brisk stroll can improve your health and add years to your life. Taking the stairs at work, going for a 10-15-minute walk during lunch or having a little pedalling gadget at your desk can also be beneficial.

Never skip your breakfast

Breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day, so never skip it. A healthy breakfast filled with proteins and vitamins will keep you feeling full and energised for a longer duration. Whole-grain cereals and breads, low-fat milk, eggs, fruits and curd are a few healthy options for the first meal of the day.

Keep yourself hydrated

Water is essential for every organ in our body. So, for healthy functioning of mind and body the correct amount of liquids should be consumed. It is recommended to consume at least eight glasses of water to keep you hydrated throughout the day.

Sleep at least for eight hours

Sleep is very essential for the healthy functioning of our body. As we sleep, the brain rebuilds neuronal networks so that they can function properly when we wake up. Not sleeping at least eight hours a day can lead to problems like drowsiness, loss of focus and forgetfulness.

Dental hygiene

It is recommended by dentists to brush twice a day and go for regular check-ups every six months. Flossing also plays a key role in improving dental hygiene. According to experts, the bacteria that generate tooth plaque enter the bloodstream and cause inflammation. So, make it a practice to brush your teeth before going to bed.

