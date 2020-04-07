World Health Day: Date, Theme and Significance of the Occasion
The main aim of the day is to globally raise awareness of a specific health theme which is a cause of concern for the World Health Organisation.
Bhubaneswar: Nursing students hold candle lights to mark the International Nurses Day in Bhubaneswar on Friday. (Image: PTI)
The World Health Day is observed on April 7. The main aim of the day is to globally raise awareness of a specific health theme which is a cause of concern for the World Health Organisation. Each year there is a different theme of the day.
This year the day is being observed to celebrate the work of nurses and midwives. This is also a reminder to world leaders of the critical role the nurses and midwives play in maintaining a healthy world.
World Health Organisation (WHO) is expected to highlight the current status of nursing around the world in this International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife. WHO and its partners will be making a series of recommendations to strengthen the nursing and midwifery workforce.
This is going to be important if one has to achieve national and global targets pertaining to universal health coverage, maternal and child health, infectious and non-communicable diseases including mental health, emergency preparedness and response, patient safety etc.
This year the tagline of the day is ‘Support nurses and midwives.’
It must also be considered that it is the health workers and nurses who are in the front line combating the deadly widespread pandemic caused by coronavirus. They are not only providing the best possible care but are also leading community dialogue to address questions and fears about the COVID-19 disease.
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 11-Year-Old Girl from Rishikesh Offers Piggy Bank to Feed the Hungry During Lockdown
- Angrezi Medium Starring Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor and Radhika Madan Re-released on Streaming Platform
- Super Pink Moon Will Take Your Breath Away on April 8, But What is a Supermoon?
- Salman Khan Shares His Lockdown Experience, Says Hasn't Seen Family for 3 Weeks and is Terrified
- Coronavirus Can be Stopped in 48 Hours Using a Simple Anti-Parasitic Drug: Monash University