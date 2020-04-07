Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

World Health Day: Date, Theme and Significance of the Occasion

The main aim of the day is to globally raise awareness of a specific health theme which is a cause of concern for the World Health Organisation.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 7, 2020, 9:23 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
World Health Day: Date, Theme and Significance of the Occasion
Bhubaneswar: Nursing students hold candle lights to mark the International Nurses Day in Bhubaneswar on Friday. (Image: PTI)

The World Health Day is observed on April 7. The main aim of the day is to globally raise awareness of a specific health theme which is a cause of concern for the World Health Organisation. Each year there is a different theme of the day.

This year the day is being observed to celebrate the work of nurses and midwives. This is also a reminder to world leaders of the critical role the nurses and midwives play in maintaining a healthy world.

World Health Organisation (WHO) is expected to highlight the current status of nursing around the world in this International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife. WHO and its partners will be making a series of recommendations to strengthen the nursing and midwifery workforce.

This is going to be important if one has to achieve national and global targets pertaining to universal health coverage, maternal and child health, infectious and non-communicable diseases including mental health, emergency preparedness and response, patient safety etc.

This year the tagline of the day is ‘Support nurses and midwives.’

It must also be considered that it is the health workers and nurses who are in the front line combating the deadly widespread pandemic caused by coronavirus. They are not only providing the best possible care but are also leading community dialogue to address questions and fears about the COVID-19 disease.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,981

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,421

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    325

     

  • Total DEATHS

    114

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 07 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    986,234

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,347,235

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    286,234

     

  • Total DEATHS

    74,767

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres