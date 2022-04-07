World Health Day: Emraan Hashmi to Richa Chadha, B-Towners Who Underwent Fitness Transformation Recently

April 7th is celebrated as World Health Day all around the world. This special day is to create global health awareness by the World Health Organisation. When it comes to health and fitness, celebs never fail to motivate their fans to take up a healthy lifestyle. They inspire us to stay fit, not just physically but also mentally. Here’s a list of five celebs who have recently turned fitter and in turn have been inspiring us.

1. Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi has joined the gang of ripped Bollywood hunks lately. Ahead of his role in the third installment of YRF’s super successful Tiger franchise, the actor has been on a rigorous workout schedule. He has often shared his weekly workout plan and diet charts on his Instagram handle and it is a thorough mix of strength, endurance, and cardio training. This serves as a good motivation for all his fans!

2. Richa Chadha

Recently, Richa Chadha has been quite in the news for her rigorous workout videos. In fact, she stunned everyone with her most recent weight loss pictures that she shared on her social media. Richa propagates healthy weight loss and speaks a lot about the fads and myths surrounding losing weight and her profile is always an air of freshness and truth amidst the constructed lies surrounding the market, which is a plain inspiration to many!

3. Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar believes in preparing his body for each and every that he takes up, hence he went ‘Eat. Sleep. Lift. Repeat’ for his parts in ‘Chhalaang’ and most recently ‘Badhaai Do’, both of which required him to be in a good shape physically. His Instagram suggests that the actor believes more in outdoor working out sessions like swimming, sports, and anything that can be done on a piece of grass in the form of stretching. Working out in the open keeps the body athletic and increases stamina more than performing the same task inside a gymnasium, and his style of keeping his exercises and workouts natural is nothing short of motivation to many!

4. Sanya Malhotra

We all know Sanya Malhotra is a pro at keeping fit. Even before she started her Bollywood career, she was often spotted by the paparazzi out and about going to the gym, even if that was for her physically demanding role in the all-time Bollywood blockbuster, ‘Dangal’. There are a lot of videos on social media where she can be seen practicing swift moves and intense push-ups, giving us total goals. She spends a lot of time sweating it out in the gym. After all, one needs to work harder and longer to maintain the body which everybody admires.

5. Adarsh Gourav

Adarsh Gourav rose to fame with the Netflix original film, ‘The White Tiger’, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao. He has ever since been in the news for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and inspiring everyone around while he is at it. The young actor’s fitness routine includes yoga, pranayama, lifting weights at the gym, and doing other physical activities.

The fitness journeys of these stars is sure to inspire you on yours.

