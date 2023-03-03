It’s March 3, and the entire world is celebrating World Hearing Day. Nowadays, noise pollution is increasing wildly around us. Public voices, noise from vehicles and sound coming from mobiles, gadgets, etc, are all things affecting our hearing ability daily. Now, according to new research, alcohol and cigarettes can also affect our ability to hear.

According to the World Health Organization, around 1.5 billion people in the world have some kind of hearing problem. By 2050, these numbers are expected to reach 2.5 billion. The most worrying fact is that youth are also losing their ability to hear prematurely.

Cigarette smoking increases hearing loss by almost one and a half times

According to the Science Direct report published in the American Journal of Medicine, it has been claimed that due to smoking cigarettes, there is a rapid increase in hearing loss cases. Most of the youth are affected by this. That means, if smoking is done at a young age, then people might face the problem of deafness in future. The research was done on 15.34 lakh people. Out of these, 2,760 people had become victims of deafness.

Most of the people who were victims of hearing loss were cigarette smokers. According to the study, it was found that the risk of hearing loss was 1.30 per cent higher among cigarette smokers than those who were non-smokers. However, the risk of hearing loss may decrease after quitting cigarettes. It has been said in the study that hearing loss also increases the chances of depression.

How to increase the ability to listen

In a news published in Dainik Bhaskar, Dr Anita Bhandari suggested three ways to improve hearing ability. The first way is that if you are listening to something on a mobile or any gadget, keep its sound to less than 60 per cent and do not listen for more than 90 minutes a day. The second way is that if there is any infection related to the eyes and nose, get it checked immediately.

It is directly related to hearing ability. Do not try to clean the inner part of the ear by putting anything in it. The third way to protect the hearing ability is to keep devices such as a phone and radio in a corner of your room, increase the volume by a bit and lock the room, and then concentrate on reading any poem or article for two to three minutes.

