World Heart Day 2020: Here's All You Need to Know About the Occasion

World Heart Day is marked on September 29. The main reason behind marking this day is to raise awareness among people about the variety of cardiovascular diseases. The theme for this year's World Heart Day is "Use Heart To Beat Cardiovascular Disease". World Heart Day was observed for the first time in 1999.

According to a recent report by WHO, cardiovascular diseases claim lives of 17.9 million people.

One should ensure that they are eating right, doing adequate exercise, avoiding alcohol and tobacco to ensure the good health of their heart. This will make sure that the person is not obese and also does not have fluctuating blood pressure.

In order to make people aware about the day, you can send them a message and highlight the importance of taking care of their heart:

-- I’m giving life lessons and tips on how to take care of your emotional heart, because heart disease is the number-one killer in America. Take care of your heart!

-- The medical literature tells us that the most effective ways to reduce the risk of heart disease, cancer, stroke, diabetes, Alzheimer’s, and many more problems are through healthy diet and exercise. Our bodies have evolved to move, yet we now use the energy in oil instead of muscles to do our work. Pledge to take care of heart on this world heart day!

-- Don’t let cardiovascular diseases ruin your life, stay happy and healthy. Happy World Heart Day.

-- Stress and tension is the root cause of all kinds of cardiovascular diseases. So stay happy and keep on smiling. Happy World Heart Day.

-- Seeds and nuts are indispensable for cardiovascular health. The protective properties of nuts against coronary heart disease were first recognized in the early 1990s, and a strong body of literature has followed, confirming these original findings. Happy world heart day, hope this information helps.