World Heart Day 2021: Ayurvedic Tips to Maintain a Healthy Heart

Heart is one of the most important organs in our body and a healthy heart means a healthy us. This World Heart Day 2021 is a step to bridge the gaps caused by cardiovascular disease (CVD). As reported by Hindustan Times, according to World Heart Federation, “There are 520 million people globally living with CVD that have been disproportionately affected by Covid-19 in the last year.”

As we adapt to the ‘new normal’, it is very crucial to maintain a healthy heart since it is one of the most important organs of the body. In the past two decades, heart attacks have taken a serious toll. Heart attacks are caused by the deposition of fatty and calcified plaque in the coronary arteries, which blocks or disturbs the flow of blood.

According to Dr Smita Naram, co-founder of Ayushakti, here are some Ayurvedic tips to have a healthy heart:

Daily intake of antioxidants is a must. Curcumin present in turmeric (Haldi), helps improve the endothelial functions. It has powerful anti-inflammatory effects and is an excellent antioxidant. This in turn improves the flexibility and capacity of arteries.

Include a lot of vegetables to your daily diet, as they help dissolve toxins and blockages from the arteries at a fast pace. Some healthy options are ridge gourd (turia), bottle gourd (dudhi), ivy gourd (tendli), snake gourd (padwal), pumpkin, leafy vegetables, etc and proteins such as green gram (moong), lentils, tofu, millet, rice, barley, etc.

The diet should comprise 60% vegetables, 30% proteins, and 10% carbohydrates.

Avoid sour foods like tomatoes and sour fruits such as oranges, pineapples, lemons, grapefruits, any kinds of vinegar, etc

Exclude foods that are heavy to digest such as maida and red meat. Since these are hard to digest, they increase cholesterol in the body.

Completely remove wheat, fermented foods such as yogurt, alcohol, cheese from your daily diet.

One can also try this simple home remedy recipe by consuming it twice a day to maintain a healthy heart: Mix 1/2 tbsp ginger juice and 1/2 tbsp garlic juice with warm water.

Try bringing a change in lifestyle and walk daily for 30 to 45 minutes, which would improve the heart functions and also help reduce cholesterol and weight.

