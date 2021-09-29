World Heart Day 2021: Bengaluru Youngsters Reporting More Heart Ailment Cases Since Covid-19 Pandemic

In what could be termed as the indirect adverse impact of Covid-19, the youngsters in Bengaluru are reporting higher cases of heart ailments since the pandemic began. Cardiovascular experts noted that the rise is witnessed among people aged between 20 and 40 in the last few months, a report in The Indian Express revealed. Non-conventional factors like stress, unhealthy diets and narcotic abuse - all of which allegedly escalated during the pandemic - are said to have been fueling the rise in heart-related problems.

Read: World Heart Day 2021: Remo D’Souza, Who Suffered A Heart Attack In 2020, Is On Mission To Be Healthy

Dr C.N. Manjunath, who is the Director at Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardio-Vascular Sciences and Research (SJICR), said the number of heart attacks among the youngsters have risen nearly five percent in the last few months compared to the pre-pandemic times.

The cardiologist noted that most of the rising cases are concentrated among the 25-35 age group. The Covid-19 pandemic has evidently shot up the stress levels in the youngsters. “People of this age group have been very anxious because of the Covid-19 crisis and seemed to be over-ambitious trying to achieve too many goals in a short period of time, especially when situations are non-favourable,” he told The Indian Express.

Dr Manjunath cited a SJICR study undertaken between 2017 and 2019 which noted that 51 percent of the young patients with cardiovascular issues were habitual smokers while factors like diabetes, high blood pressure and family history also fuelled the rise.

Meanwhile, Dr Praveen Sadarmin, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Narayana Health City in Bengaluru attributed coronavirus-induced stress as one of the major factors contributing to the rise in heart ailments among the youngsters. He also highlighted the sedentary lifestyle of the youth in Bengaluru.

Dr Sadarmin also informed that Narayana Health City witnessed admission of at least seven patients of heart attacks every month in the last quarter.

The rise is more visible at Sakra World Hospital where 15 percent more patients of heart ailments are coming since the pandemic began from how it was in 2019, said Dr Sreekanth B Shetty, Senior Consultant and Head of Interventional Cardiology at the hospital.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here