World Heart Day 2021: Here Are 5 Ways to Prevent Heart-related Diseases 

Every year, people observe World Heart day all across the globe on September 29 to create awareness against the deadly illness. If heart-related diseases are not diagnosed at an early level, they can be life-threatening. Back in the year 2000, World Heart Federation introduced World Heart Day as an annual event. Ever since, various measures are undertaken to remind people across the globe to take care of their hearts. People can always be ahead by being aware of the illness. As it is said – precaution is better than cure, we have curated a list of the precautionary measures which an individual can take to protect himself/herself from the diseases.

Here are 5 ways one can practice to prevent heart-related diseases:

Maintain a healthy weight

If you are overweight or have obesity, it can increase your risk for encountering heart disease. Overweight or obesity is linked to other heart disease risk factors, like high blood pressure, cholesterol and triglyceride levels, and diabetes. Keeping your weight in control can lower the risk.

Limit alcohol and avoid smoking

Drinking too much alcohol not only raises your blood pressure but also adds extra calories. Drinking and smoking can raise the risk of heart disease. Smoking cigarettes raises an individual’s blood pressure and puts them at higher risk of getting a heart attack and stroke.

Manage stress

Stress can be the root cause of various problems, one being heart-related ailments. Managing stress in very essential, and especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Stress raises blood pressure and extreme stress can be a “trigger" for a heart attack too. Some very common ways of coping with stress, such as overeating, heavy drinking, and smoking, are widely practiced today but they are bad for your heart. Exercising, listening to music, and meditating are better ways to cope up stress.

Keep your sugar level under check

Being a diabetes patient doubles your risk of contracting diabetic heart disease. With time, high blood sugar from diabetes can damage an individual’s blood vessels and the nerves that control one’s heart. Therefore, one must keep your sugar level under check.

Enough Sleep

Do not compromise on your sleep as lack of enough sleep raises the chances of high blood pressure, obesity, and diabetes. These ailments further lead to weaken the heart. Most adults must take a 7-9 hour sleep at night. If you have trouble in sleeping, consult a doctor.

