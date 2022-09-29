World Heart Day 2022: Foods That May Help Improve Heart Health

WORLD HEART DAY 2022: In our busy lives, we have somewhere forgotten to maintain a nutritious diet. We know that healthy eating habits contribute significantly to the good health of the heart. However, many a time due to a hurry to reach the workplace or the unavailability of healthy food options, we tend to eat junk that badly affects our health.

Excess use of oil in outside food can have a severe impact on our heart health as well. To educate people about the risk of unhealthy eating, World Heart Federation established World Heart Day. It is observed annually across the globe on September 29. On this, let’s have a look at the food items that we must include in our diet to boost our heart health.

Berries

Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries come with important nutrients that play a key role in heart health. These are rich in antioxidants such as anthocyanins which prevent oxidative stress and inflammation contributing to the development of heart diseases. Leafy green vegetables

High in vitamin K and nitrates, Leafy green vegetables can help lower blood pressure and improve arterial function. A study conducted by the USA’s National Institutes of Health (NIH) indicates that a higher intake of leafy greens is linked with a reduced risk of heart disease. Fatty fish and fish oil

Omega-3 fatty acids are present in Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, tuna, and sardines, which have been proven to be very beneficial for heart health. These fatty acids play a protective role in the risk of developing heart complications including cardiovascular disease and arrhythmias. For people who don’t eat much seafood, fish oil can be alternative for obtaining omega-3 fatty acids. Dark chocolates

It is rich in antioxidants like flavonoids. NIH conducted a study that has revealed dark chocolate has been associated with lowering the risk of developing calcified plaque in the arteries and coronary heart disease. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are rich in lycopene which increases HDL, the good cholesterol. Higher levels of HDL can assist in removing excess cholesterol and plaque from the arteries, eventually keeping your heart healthy and protected from various diseases and strokes.

