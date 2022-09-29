World Heart Day 2022: Lifestyle Changes That Can Help Prevent Heart Ailments

WORLD HEART DAY 2022: World Heart Day, which falls on September 29, is observed to create awareness about cardiovascular disease (CVD). According to World Heart Federation, CVD claims over 18.6 million human lives annually. To avoid and manage their CVD, people can take several steps, which is also one of the main goals of World Heart Day.

CVD affects Indians around ten years earlier than it does the majority of people globally. Heart ailments are one of the major factors behind unexpected deaths in India. Nearly 50 per cent of first heart attacks in the country result in death because people frequently disregard the warning signs. Heart attack is no longer problem limited to old age and people in their late 20s may face it.

Hence, the common risks linked with heart disease and ways to reduce them should be emphasised to heart patients. Here are some lifestyle changes that can help prevent heart ailments.

Monitor vitals to keep heart health in check

High blood sugar affects the blood vessels and nerves that regulate the heart. Hypertension or diabetes, on the other hand, makes the heart work harder to pump blood to the rest of the body, causing arterial wall damage. People with diabetes or hypertension who have had a heart attack should pay extra attention to their heart vitals.

Keep your weight in check.

Obesity puts additional strain on the heart; thus, one must maintain healthy body weight to keep CVDs in check. To reduce your chance of having a heart attack, it’s crucial to have a healthy Body Mass Index (BMI).

Make dietary changes and eat heart-healthy foods

A heart-healthy diet can make sure that the heart is functioning properly and is powerful enough to fight cardiovascular ailments. One needs to monitor their caloric intake and avoid foods with very low nutrients. In order to lower the risk factors for heart attacks, one must consume fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, healthy fats, and oils in their regular diet.

Engage in cardiovascular exercise or yoga

Regular exercise helps to strengthen and enhance the heart’s muscles. It also makes it easier for cardiac muscles to draw oxygen from the blood, requiring the heart to pump less blood overall. Additionally, yoga reduces the stress hormones that exert pressure on the heart. Therefore, one must incorporate yoga and other physical activities like jogging, cycling, running, and aerobic training into their regular workouts.

Refrain from smoking and drinking

One of the major causes of heart attacks is smoking and alcohol intake. Compounds in cigarette smoke induce blood clots and thickening in veins and arteries. Drinking alcohol stresses out the heart muscle, raising the risk of hypertension and heart attack. Hence, avoid cigarettes and alcohol to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

