World Heart Day 2021: Here Are Five Foods That Will Keep Your Heart in Pink Of Health

Coronavirus pandemic has not only taught us to not overlook our health conditions but has also emphasised the importance of exercises and healthy food. Amid COVID-19, people are shifting towards a healthy lifestyle and are adapting good food habits. Every year, people observe World Heart Day all across the globe on September 29. It is celebrated to raise awareness against the deadly illness, which if not diagnosed at an early level can be life-threatening.

In the year 2000, World Heart Federation launched World Heart Day as an annual event, and since then, numerous measures are taken to remind people across the globe to take care of their hearts. The least you can do is include food that is healthy for your heart in your diet and regularly check your cholesterol.

It is not going to be a boring meal as the aim is to keep the food colourful by loading it with fruits and vegetables. Here are five food that will prove to be extremely healthy for your heart:

Barley

To bind cholesterol and prevent fat build-up, one can add barley in their meal as it is a soluble fibre. It also reduces the production of cholesterol in the liver, which ensures that the lipid level is in control.

Berries

With berries, your meal cannot be boring at all. You have a bunch of options - strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries. These tiny berries are loaded with important nutrients that play a vital role in heart’s health. Berries are rich in antioxidants that protects the heart against oxidative stress and inflammation.

Mixed Nuts

Rich in fibre, protein, and some fats, nuts are an ideal option if you want to avoid processed snacks or junk food, as they are high in unhealthy refined carbohydrates.

Fatty Fish

Inflammation often leads to serious heart diseases, therefore one should consume fatty fish such as salmon, tuna, and trout. Fishes that contain omega-3 fatty acids help to prevent inflammation. If you don’t want to consume fish, you can get omega-3 fats from plants too. Flax seeds are one of the best ways to intake omega-3 fat.

Oatmeal

One and a half cup of oatmeal (cooked) in your breakfast will keep your heart in the pink of health. The beta-glucan should be in the right amount. Oatmeal has a particular fibre that cuts the LDL cholesterol. It is an ideal nutritious breakfast which will provide you with energy to start your day.

