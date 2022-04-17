World Hemophilia Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes and Messages to Share

World Hemophilia Day is commemorated annually on the April 17 worldwide. It is observed to honour the birthday of Frank Schnabel, a Canadian businessman who was born with severe hemophilia. This day is currently celebrated on a large scale to raise awareness about Hemophilia and to build understanding and better diagnosis of the bleeding disorder.

This year, the theme of World Hemophilia Day is, “Access for All: Partnership. Policy. Progress. Engaging your government, integrating inherited bleeding disorders into national policy.”

To mark this international event, here are some quotes and messages to increase awareness about hemophilia:

1. “Like getting into a bleeding competition with a blood bank" - Richard Branson

2. “Live so that when your children think of fairness, caring, and integrity, they think of you.”- H. Jackson Brown, Jr.

3. “Never believe that a few caring people can’t change the world. For, indeed, that’s all who ever have”- Margaret Mead

4. “How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world” - Anne Frank

5. “Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time” - Thomas Edison

6. “Bleeding isn’t optional for most of us” - Eileen Wilks

7. Don’t let your bleeding disorder keep you behind. Stand up and fight against it on this day. Stay healthy and be safe on this World Hemophilia Day.

Let’s join hands to fight against the bleeding disorders on this day. Stay healthy and be safe on this World Hemophilia Day.

