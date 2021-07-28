World Hepatitis Day 2021: Evaluate Your Risk, Take Actions and Spread Awareness

Viral hepatitis is a serious global health issue, with approximate 257 million people worldwide suffering from chronic hepatitis B and 71 million suffering from chronic hepatitis C. Every year on July 28, World Hepatitis Day is marked on the birthday of Dr Baruch Blumberg, who identified the hepatitis B virus in 1967. He also created the first hepatitis B vaccine two years later, earning him the Nobel Prize for his efforts.

The World Health Organization has recognised World Hepatitis Day as one of eight official disease-specific world health days. The yearly commemoration draws attention to the massive global effect of viral hepatitis infection, with approximately 330 million people worldwide living with chronic hepatitis B or C.

Global Hepatitis Day is used by organisations all around the world to promote awareness of the disease and what needs to be done to enhance efforts in viral hepatitis prevention, detection, and control.

Ways to participate

Evaluate Your Risk and Take Actions

Use these simple online tools to determine whether you are in danger for hepatitis B or C, then adopt action to find a local distributor of hepatitis B vaccine or hepatitis B/C testing. Distribute these resources to your friends, family, colleagues, members, clients, constituents, as well as others.

Use the World Hepatitis Day Logo and Other Digital Resources

Use the World Hepatitis Day logo on your site, blog articles, social networks, mail, and other media. Check the World Health Organization page and this World Hepatitis Alliance exit disclaimer symbol to get a variety of digital products ready to download and use online, including buttons, badges, and posters in various forms and sizes.

Participate in Social Activities

Participate in the social media discourse. To collect knowledge and spread it through local, national, and worldwide activities, use the hashtags #WorldHepatitisDay, #HepAware, and #hepatitis.

Make use of the CDC’s Educational Campaign Materials

Learn More Hepatitis is an educational programme aimed at increasing Hepatitis C testing among persons born between 1945 and 1965. Campaign materials include fact sheets, posters, infographics, buttons and badges, live-read radio scripts, templates, and other visuals.

Know Hepatitis B is a public awareness programme aimed at increasing Hepatitis B testing amongst Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPIs). Campaign resources include supporting films, fact sheets, posters, infographics, customisable flyers, and other items.

View and Share Videos

Material from government partners will teach you more about viral hepatitis. Learn more and spread the information to increase awareness.

Join in Promoting the National Viral Hepatitis Strategic Plan

The Viral Hepatitis National Strategic Plan: A Roadmap to Elimination 2021-2025 - PDF presents a framework for controlling viral hepatitis outbreaks and eliminating viral hepatitis as a public health hazard in the United States by 2030. The Viral Hepatitis Plan includes several possibilities for non-federal partners to contribute to the plan’s success.

