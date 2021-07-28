World Hepatitis Day 2021: History, Theme and Significance

There are numerous diseases in the world that affect people in various ways, and most of the time, they are not recognized until it is too late. Hepatitis is one such illness that causes inflammation of the liver tissue and impacts hundreds of millions of individuals globally. With many people uninformed that they may be infected, World Hepatitis Day is observed every year on July 28 to raise awareness about it.

There are five primary types of the hepatitis virus – A, B, C, D, and E – and the disease can be disseminated in a variety of ways. Hepatitis A and E are mostly acquired by contaminated food and water, but hepatitis B is primarily transmitted sexually and can be handed down from mother to baby during pregnancy or through contaminated blood. Hepatitis C is typically transmitted by infected blood, whereas hepatitis D affects persons who are already afflicted with hepatitis B.

World Hepatitis Day: History

The day honors American physician and geneticist Baruch Samuel Blumberg for his research on hepatitis B. The Nobel Laureate, born on July 28, 1925, discovered the hepatitis B virus and later created a diagnostic test and vaccination for it. World Hepatitis Day received global recognition when a resolution was voted at the 63rd World Health Assembly in May 2010.

World Hepatitis Day: Significance

World Hepatitis Day is a chance to focus on activities such as promoting awareness of the many types of hepatitis and how they are transmitted. To improve the preventive care, detection, and management of viral hepatitis and associated illnesses. It is also a day to emphasize the necessity of boosting hepatitis B vaccination coverage and coordinating a worldwide hepatitis action.

World Hepatitis Day: Theme

‘With a person dying every 30 seconds from a hepatitis related illness – even in the current COVID-19 crisis – we can’t wait to act on viral hepatitis,’ is the theme of World Hepatitis Day 2021.

The topic focuses on those who are unaware they have viral hepatitis and cannot wait for testing or life-saving therapies. Expectant women must wait for hepatitis screening and treatment, and newborn newborns cannot wait for their first dose of vaccine. People living with hepatitis cannot wait for stigma and discrimination to vanish.

