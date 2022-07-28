World Hepatitis Day 2022: Causes, Symptoms and Treatment

WORLD HEPATITIS DAY 2022: World Hepatitis Day is celebrated on 28th July to raise awareness of viral hepatitis, which causes inflammation of the liver leading to chronic diseases and liver cancer. It is commonly the result of a viral infection, but there can be other reasons too.

There are five different strains of Hepatitis and one can be infected by the strains through different routes of transmission. Any food or water, blood, vaginal secretions or semen that is contaminated by Hepatitis can infect you too.

There might be other causes of Hepatitis too, like:

Alcohol Consumption

Excessive consumption of alcohol can cause liver damage and inflammation. Alcohol directly injures the cells of the liver and over time it can cause permanent damage and lead to scarring of liver tissue, called cirrhosis and liver failure.

Other toxic causes of hepatitis could be misuse of medications and exposure to toxins.

In some cases, our body’s immune system interprets the liver to be harmful and attacks it. This results in inflammation ranging from mild to severe.

To determine if you have Hepatitis, look out for these symptoms:

Fatigue

Flu-like symptoms

Dark urine

Light- coloured stool

Abdominal pain

Joint pain

Loss of appetite

Unexplained weight loss

Signs of jaundice, like yellow skin or eyes

Treatment will vary by the type of hepatitis you have and if the infection is acute or chronic.

Hepatitis A – is a short-term illness which may not require treatment. Doctors may suggest bed rest or advise a dietary program for you to follow.

Hepatitis B – if it is chronic, doctors might suggest antiviral medications.

Hepatitis C– can be cured with antiviral drugs and therapies. In case of cirrhosis, liver transplant may be required.

Hepatitis D– As per WHO, pegylated interferon alpha is a treatment for Hepatitis D. But, the medication has its side effects. Hence, it is not recommended for people with liver cirrhosis or psychiatric conditions, or autoimmune diseases.

Hepatitis E– There is no specific medication available to treat this as it is often acute and resolves on its own. Adequate rest, intake of fluids, proper diet and avoiding alcohol may be advised by the doctors.

Visit your nearby health care facility to seek doctor’s advice if you see any symptoms.

