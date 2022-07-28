World Hepatitis Day 2022: Impact of COVID-19 on people living with Hepatitis B

WORLD HEPATITIS DAY 2022: World Hepatitis Day is observed annually on July 28 to raise awareness about this liver-related disease. As per World Health Organization, each year 1.5 million new hepatitis B infections are reported and it is estimated that approximately 296 million people are living with hepatitis B infection. Despite the fact, that HB is a vaccine-preventable disease, around 4 crore people in India are afflicted with it.

Also Read: World Hepatitis Day 2022: Date, Theme, History and Significance

Chronic hepatitis B can harm the liver and increase the risk of diseases like cirrhosis (liver scarring) and cancer. Keeping this thing in mind, imagine how tough this COVID-19 period has been for those who are already suffering from the HB. People with hepatitis B faced major difficulties in receiving medical care and treatment during the lockdown. They couldn’t even get expert consultations on time. In the midst of the chaos, people had to adjust only to telemedicine which also couldn’t be delivered on time.

CBOs (Community-based organisations) that provide front-line public health services like HBV education, screening, and immunisation also encountered difficulties in doing their work. However, to a large extent, these organisations were able to evolve their resources and programmes to the new reality.

Among the innovative strategies they used during the times of COVID-19 were:

Contactless HBV lab testing.

An increased social media presence for HBV awareness.

Client outreach and follow-up via phone calls and email.

Distribution of HBV materials alongside COVID-19 education.

Hosting drive-through educational events.

Just so you know, Hepatitis B infection is most commonly passed down from mother to child at the time of delivery. Besides, it can be transmitted via contact with blood or other bodily fluids while having sexual contact with an infected partner.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here