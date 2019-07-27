Take the pledge to vote

World Hepatitis Day: 5 Liver-Friendly Foods That You Must Include in Your Diet

Here are 5 foods that are scientifically proven to protect your liver.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 27, 2019, 12:16 PM IST
World Hepatitis Day: 5 Liver-Friendly Foods That You Must Include in Your Diet
Representative image. (Photo courtesy: AFP)
Around 290 million people are affected by hepatitis unknowingly, says World Hepatitis Alliance. The non-governmental organisation has further predicted that if proper measures are not taken then the number would increase by 76 million by 2030.

According to the World Health Organisation, hepatitis claims around 1.4 million lives every year. With World Hepatitis Day being celebrated every year on July 28 since 2010, here’s looking at 5 foods that are scientifically proven to protect your liver.

Blueberries and cranberries: According to World Journal of Gastroenterology, blueberries and cranberries can help keep the liver healthy. Rich in antioxidants named anthocyanins, both blueberries and cranberries are storehouse of health benefits and can increase your immune cell response and antioxidant enzymes.

Grapefruits: According to a study published in the Archives of Toxicology, grapefruit which is rich in two antioxidants - naringenin and naringin - can protect your liver. It works by reducing inflammation and protecting cells. Another research published in the same journal showed that these antioxidants can reduce the development of hepatic fibrosis, a liver condition that comes with scarring of liver tissue.

Hepatic fibrosis causes loss in appetite, nausea, jaundice, weakness, difficulty in thinking, among others. Grapefruit also help reduce amount of fat in the liver and increases the number of enzymes necessary for burning fat. It prevents accumulation of excess fat in your liver. This fruit also improves your liver’s ability to metabolise alcohol and deal with some of its negative effects.

Grape: Grapes are beneficial for your liver due to the presence of a plant compound like resveratrol. A study published in the World Journal of Gastroenterology showed that grapes help lower inflammation, prevent damage and increase antioxidant levels in the liver. To reap the healthy benefits of these compounds, you can have whole, seeded grapes.

Beetroot juice: Beetroot juice is filled with nitrates and antioxidants called betalains which help in reducing oxidative damage and inflammation in the liver. According to a research published in the journal Nutrient, these compounds are helpful in enhancing natural detoxification enzymes.

Fatty fish: Fishes like salmon, mackerel, sardines, are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and reduce inflammation. These healthy fats reduce risk of liver disease. According to a study published in the World Journal of Gastroenterology, omega-3 fatty acids help prevent accumulation of fat in the liver, keep enzyme levels normal, fight inflammation and improve insulin resistance.

