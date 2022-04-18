World Heritage Day 2022: Top 5 Must-visit Heritage Sites in India

World Heritage Day, which falls on April 18 every year, is observed to create awareness about the need to protect the heritage and the values of our different cultures. It also acknowledges the achievement of organizations and communities like the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) for working towards the goal. This resolution for designating 18th of April every year as World Heritage Day, an idea proposed by ICOMOS to UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization), was passed in November 1983.

ALSO READ: World Heritage Day 2022: In Pics, 10 Must-see UNESCO World Heritage Sites

The cultural heritage of a country is stunning proof of its glorious past. Similarly, in terms of cultural diversity, spirituality, rich histories and incredible landscape, India enjoys one of the top spots. As per the latest additions in July 2021, there are a total of 40 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India.

Today, we pick top five World Heritage Sites in India that every adventure enthusiast should visit.

Advertisement

Taj Mahal, Agra One of the Seven Wonders of the World, the Taj Mahal was built by emperor Shah Jahan in the memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal. It is located on the bank of river Yamuna in Agra. The structure of the monument shows off conventional Mughal architecture with elements of Indian, Persian, and Islamic architectural styles. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tajmahal agra (india)🇮🇳 (@tajmahal.official)

Ajanta Caves, Aurangabad

As the extraordinary representations of the Buddhist religion, a cluster of 32 Buddhist caves have been considered a world heritage site in the state of Maharashtra. These magnificent caves comprise rich sculptures and paintings recounting the life of Lord Buddha.

Sun Temple, Konark Sun Temple dedicated to Surya Devta in Odisha is another architectural wonder. It is not only a significant architecture but is also one of the most important temples of the South, and its remarkable shape as a gigantic chariot amplifies its importance as a heritage site. View this post on Instagram A post shared by INDIAN HERITAGE (@indian_historical_monuments)

Kaziranga National Park, Assam Popular for its great one-horned rhinoceros and rich biodiversity, Kaziranga National Park is perhaps one of the famous heritage sites in India. The Assam Government has been making efforts to preserve the range of flora and fauna here. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaziranga National Park (@kaziranga_national_park_assam)

On this World Heritage Day, let us vow to protect our traditional heritages and cultures.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.