World Hindi Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance and Inspirational Quotes

World Hindi Day is observed on January 10 to honour the language. The theme of this day is to make Hindi a part of public opinion, although it doesn’t necessarily mean that one has to leave their mother tongue.

World Hindi Day: History

The first World Hindi Day conference was organised on January 10, 1975, in Nagpur, a city in the state of Maharashtra. The grand event registered the participation of 122 representatives from 30 countries. The day is observed in India from the year 2003. The Ministry of External Affairs began the tradition of celebrating World Hindi Day in other nations in 2006 with an aim to promote this language across the world.

World Hindi Day: Significance

The language got its name from the Persian term ‘Hind’ which means ‘the land of Indus’. The language is spoken in India, Trinidad, Nepal, Guyana, Mauritius and other countries.

World Hindi day and National Hindi Diwas

Both the occasions respect and honour the Hindi language but their dates are different. While we observe World Hindi Day on January 10, the National Hindi Diwas is celebrated on September 14.

World Hindi Day: Inspirational quotes

Our nigari (referring to Devanagari) is the most scientific script in the world — Writer and polyglot Rahul Sankrityayan

Our nation is dumb without national language — Mahatma Gandhi

No one can stop the promotion and development of Hindi— Pt. Govind Vallabh Pant

If one script is required for all the Indian languages it would be Devanagari only— Justice Krishnaswamy Iyer

