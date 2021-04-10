World Homeopathy Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance

World Homeopathy Day is celebrated on April 10. The day is observed to mark the importance of homoeopathy and its contribution to the world of medicine. The date is the birth anniversary of Dr Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann, who was a German physician and the founder of homoeopathy. Hahnemann was born in 1755 in Paris.

The main idea behind celebrating the day is to make more and more people aware about the benefits of homeopathic treatment and medicines. Apart from that, the day is also meant for discussing challenges and planning future strategies for the betterment and development of homeopathy.

On the occasion of #WorldHomoeopathyDay, CCRH is organising a conference on the topic “Homoeopathy - Roadmap for Integrative Medicine” on the 10 & 11 April 2021 from 10 AM onwards.You can watch the live-streaming of the inaugural event on the @moayush FB page & YouTube. pic.twitter.com/vhsuPiLamA — Ministry of AYUSH (@moayush) April 9, 2021

:This year the theme of the day in India is, “Homeopathy- Roadmap for Integrative Medicine”. A conference on the topic has also been organised by the Ministry of Ayush, to mark the special day. The event will take place in Delhi. India is also one of the largest manufacturers of homeopathic drugs in the world. The department of homoeopathy, falls under the supervision of the AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) Ministry.

In homoeopathy a person is usually cured by triggering their body’s own healing mechanisms. This important form of medicine is based on the theory the any type of sickness can be cured by inducing symptoms similar to it by using medicines made out of natural ingredients. Till today, many people are entirely dependent on homeopathic treatment across the globe. Further, many people who have been following allopathic medication are switching to homoeopathy. One of the main reasons for the switch, is that homeopathy medicines have comparatively less or no side effects in comparison to allopathic medicines.

Last year, the theme of World Homoeopathy Day was ‘Enhancing the scope of Homoeopathy in Public Health.’ Initially, the celebration of World Homoeopathy Day 2020 was scheduled to be held at Kolkata on April 10 and April 11, but due to the COVID-19 situation the same had got postponed.

