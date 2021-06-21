World Hydrography Day 2021: History, Significance and All You Need to Know

When travelling anywhere in the globe, people bring a map with them to avoid getting lost and to understand where they are. Similarly, ships or boats use hydrography to navigate through large bodies of water such as oceans, seas, and rivers.

Hydrography is the measuring and characterization of the physical features of oceans, seas, coastal regions, lakes, and rivers. Aside from that, it forecasts their change with time for the primary goal of navigation safety and to help all other maritime operations. It also contributes to economic development, defence and security, science and research, and nature conservation.

Today on World Hydrography Day, let us first familiarise ourselves with the history, meaning, and the subject of the day, as well as what IHO is:

World Hydrography Day: History

Hydrography began with the creation of charts to help individual seafarers as they sailed uncharted seas, which were typically private property. The International Hydrographic Bureau was founded in 1921 with the goal of providing a framework for government dialogue on issues such as safe navigation, performance standards, and maritime environmental preservation. It was renamed the International Hydrographic Organization in 1970. (IHO).

In 2005, the IHO proposed a World Hydrography Day, which was approved by the United Nations General Assembly in response to A/RES/60/30 Oceans and the Law of the Sea. The day selected to mark the day also celebrates the anniversary of the International Hydrographic Organization’s establishment.

World Hydrography Day: Significance

The day is marked to recognise the IHO at the worldwide level and to encourage all governments to collaborate with the IHO, to promote safe navigation and marine life preservation. All international governments and institutions collaborate to safeguard the maritime environment and promote secure global navigation.

Every year, World Hydrography Day is marked to highlight the importance of hydrography and the contributions of hydrographers. It also promotes awareness about the need for safe navigation and the preservation of marine life.

