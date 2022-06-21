World Hydrography Day 2022: History, Significance and Theme

Every year on June 21, World Hydrography Day is celebrated. The day was approved and implemented by the International Hydrographic Organisation (IHO).

World Hydrography Day: History

International Hydrographic Organisation (IHO) which works on the issues of marine life was established in 1921. The Monaco-based organisation became a face for highlighting the issues related to navigation, technical standards and protection of marine life to the government. However, with time, they felt the need to increase awareness among people related to hydrography for bringing out a bigger change. In 2005, they decided to observe World Hydrography Day.

The organisation voiced their idea in front of the United Nations General Assembly which liked the idea and welcomed the initiative. It was later adopted as a resolution in UNGA and since then, World Hydrography Day is observed every year on June 21 which is also the anniversary of the IHO.

World Hydrography Day: Significance

The idea of celebrating World Hydrography Day is to create awareness about the safe marine practices and navigation of the sailors in the world. The day aims to promote the importance of hydrography and highlight the work of hydrographers.

World Hydrography Day: Theme

Every year, IHO chooses a new theme to celebrate the day. This year the theme of the World Hydrography Day is “Hydrography – contributing to the United Nations Ocean Decade”. It is chosen to shed a light on the branch of science and its role in building sustainable oceans. The organisation aims to promote their work and uplift the people behind the hydrography.

