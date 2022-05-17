World Information Society Day 2022: All You Need To Know

In a bid to spread awareness regarding the power of information and communication to build strong societies, every year on May 17, World Information Society day is celebrated. The special day focuses on the role of communication in building societies, which can create, access, use, and share information and knowledge to attain its full potential.

With an aim to engage people in several activities to promote the campaigns revolving around the day, many prominent organisations like UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) actively participate in the day.

Being celebrated since 1969, the World Information Society was first observed as World Telecommunication Day, but later in March 2006, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution specifying that World Information Society Day should also be celebrated every year on May 17.

Now, the day is celebrated as World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD), which highlights the importance of the internet and other means of communication in bridging the gap and bringing the people closer.

Talking about the history of World Telecommunication And Information Society Day, it was first celebrated to mark the founding of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the signing of the first International Telegraph Convention in 1865.

Every year, the day is celebrated under a certain theme, and this year’s theme is – Digital technologies for Older Persons and Healthy Ageing. The theme stresses the need and usage of telecommunication technologies in staying connected, healthy and independent on all levels.

In 2021, World Telecommunication and Information Society Day was celebrated under the theme ‘Accelerating Digital Transformation In Challenging Times.’ In 2020, it was ‘Connect 2030: ICTs For The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).’ All in all, every theme points toward the fact that one can’t overlook the efforts of modernisation through the use of the internet, telephone, radio, and computers, in bringing people closer. And therefore, the WTISD is dedicated to the evolution of communication.

