World Intellectual Property Day 2022: Date, Theme and History

World Intellectual Property Day 2022: World Intellectual Property Day is observed annually on April 26 to raise awareness about the importance of intellectual property (IP) rights in fostering innovation and creativity. World Intellectual Property 2022 highlights the enormous potential of young people to develop something new and provide better solutions to help the world transition to a more sustainable future.

World Intellectual Property Day 2022 Theme

This year the theme of World Intellectual Property Day is “IP and Youth: Innovating for a Better Future” and celebrates youth’s creativity. Youngsters are rising to the challenge of innovation, applying their energy, inventiveness, curiosity, and imagination to chart a road for a brighter future. Innovative, active, and creative brains are assisting in the implementation of the necessary reforms to move toward a more innovative and sustainable future. Learn how intellectual property rights can help tomorrow’s youngsters build a better world.

World Intellectual Property Day 2022 History

In a statement made at the World Intellectual Property Organization’s Assembly of Member States in September 1998, the Director-General of the National Algerian Institute for Industrial Property proposed the establishment of an international day for intellectual property on April 7, 1999, to create a framework for broader mobilisation and awareness, access to the promotional aspect of innovation, and the achievements of promoters of intellectual property.

On August 9, 1999, the Chinese delegation to the World Intellectual Property Organization proposed the establishment of “World Intellectual Property Day” to raise awareness of intellectual property protection, expand the influence of intellectual property protection around the world, encourage countries to publicise and popularise intellectual property protection laws and regulations, improve public legal awareness of intellectual property rights, and encourage invention-innovation activities. Later in October 1999, the WIPO General Assembly endorsed the proposal of recognising a specific day as World Intellectual Property Day.

