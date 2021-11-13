World Kindness Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance

Throughout the year, we commemorate days dedicated to historical events, or some iconic personalities who have made notable contributions to the society. But on November 13, we celebrate a characteristic, an act which can go a long way in improving many lives. This Saturday marks World Kindness Day.

History and Significance

According to the Awareness Days website, World Kindness Day was first commemorated in 1998 by an organisation called The World Kindness Movement, formed at a 1997 Tokyo conference of like-minded kindness organisations from around the world. In the United Kingdom, the Kindness Day UK is organised by Kindness UK, a not for profit organisation.

Kindness Day UK was launched on November 13, 2010. Over the years the event has continued to grow in popularity with increasing numbers of individuals, schools, charities, institutions and businesses taking part.

In the age of social media where it is easier to troll or direct hate towards someone without any real consequences, kindness has become a rarity. World Kindness Day is here to remind us that simple acts like appreciating someone’s effort can go a long way. Being kind is a win-win situation for both the receiver as well as for the person who does the action. There are several ways one can project their kindness and inspire others to follow the same.

How can I be kind?

If you are looking for some push towards your kindness journey you can take a look at a simple example. Imagine you have a colleague or a classmate who always does a very good job with their assignments.

If you are aware of their sincere efforts you can take a moment to mention this to them, just in conversation or perhaps in a message. This will certainly make your colleague or classmate happy and in addition, you will also probably feel good about yourself for having spread a little joy.

