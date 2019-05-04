World Laughter Day: 10 Quotes by Famous Comedians That Inspire

Laughter indeed is the best medicine. Not only does it have health benefits, but it also emotionally uplifts a person. The creative legend from the silent era, Charlie Chaplin regaled the audience with laughter with his tramp antics and telling storylines – in the process, often reducing them to tears with a sense of denouement.Over four decades since his death, laughter remains as integral a part of human life as it was then and comedians remain a ray of hope in tiring times towards bringing a smile in an otherwise often gray world.As the world gears up to celebrate World Laughter Day, we take a look at 10 inspirational quotes by famed comedians that urge you to smile, or simply remind you that laughter is not that much of a rarity.1. A day without laughter is a day wasted. - Charlie Chaplin2. We focus so much on our differences, and that is creating, I think, a lot of chaos and negativity and bullying in the world. And I think if everybody focused on what we all have in common - which is - we all want to be happy. - Ellen DeGeneres3.You’re only given a little spark of madness. You mustn’t lose it. — Robin Williams4. "The great thing about taking big chances when you’re younger is you have less to lose, and you don’t know as much. So you take big swings." — Amy Poehler.5. No matter what people tell you, words and ideas can change the world. -- Robin Williams6. I believe the ability to think is blessed. If you can think about a situation, you can deal with it. The big struggle is to keep your head clear enough to think. Richard Pryor7. I remain just one thing, and one thing only — and that is a clown. It places me on a far higher plane than any politician. - Charlie Chaplin8. Don’t waste your energy trying to educate or change opinions; go over, under, through, and opinions will change organically when you’re the boss. Or they won’t. Who cares? Do your thing, and don’t care if they like it. ― Tina Fey9. Work hard, be kind, and amazing things will happen.— Conan O’Brien10. You should bring something into the world that wasn’t in the world before. It doesn’t matter what that is. It doesn’t matter if it’s a table or a film or gardening—everyone should create. You should do something, then sit back and say ‘I did that.— Ricky Gervais