Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

World Laughter Day: 10 Quotes by Famous Comedians That Inspire

On World Laughter Day, here are 10 inspirational quotes by famed comedians that urge you to smile, or simply remind you that laughter is not that much of a rarity.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 4, 2019, 6:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
World Laughter Day: 10 Quotes by Famous Comedians That Inspire
On World Laughter Day, here are 10 inspirational quotes by famed comedians that urge you to smile, or simply remind you that laughter is not that much of a rarity.
Loading...
Laughter indeed is the best medicine. Not only does it have health benefits, but it also emotionally uplifts a person. The creative legend from the silent era, Charlie Chaplin regaled the audience with laughter with his tramp antics and telling storylines – in the process, often reducing them to tears with a sense of denouement.

Over four decades since his death, laughter remains as integral a part of human life as it was then and comedians remain a ray of hope in tiring times towards bringing a smile in an otherwise often gray world.

As the world gears up to celebrate World Laughter Day, we take a look at 10 inspirational quotes by famed comedians that urge you to smile, or simply remind you that laughter is not that much of a rarity.

1. A day without laughter is a day wasted. - Charlie Chaplin

2. We focus so much on our differences, and that is creating, I think, a lot of chaos and negativity and bullying in the world. And I think if everybody focused on what we all have in common - which is - we all want to be happy. - Ellen DeGeneres

3.You’re only given a little spark of madness. You mustn’t lose it. — Robin Williams

4. "The great thing about taking big chances when you’re younger is you have less to lose, and you don’t know as much. So you take big swings." — Amy Poehler.

5. No matter what people tell you, words and ideas can change the world. -- Robin Williams

6. I believe the ability to think is blessed. If you can think about a situation, you can deal with it. The big struggle is to keep your head clear enough to think. Richard Pryor

7. I remain just one thing, and one thing only — and that is a clown. It places me on a far higher plane than any politician. - Charlie Chaplin

8. Don’t waste your energy trying to educate or change opinions; go over, under, through, and opinions will change organically when you’re the boss. Or they won’t. Who cares? Do your thing, and don’t care if they like it. ― Tina Fey

9. Work hard, be kind, and amazing things will happen.— Conan O’Brien

10. You should bring something into the world that wasn’t in the world before. It doesn’t matter what that is. It doesn’t matter if it’s a table or a film or gardening—everyone should create. You should do something, then sit back and say ‘I did that.— Ricky Gervais

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram