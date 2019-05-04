English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
World Laughter Day: 10 Quotes by Famous Comedians That Inspire
On World Laughter Day, here are 10 inspirational quotes by famed comedians that urge you to smile, or simply remind you that laughter is not that much of a rarity.
On World Laughter Day, here are 10 inspirational quotes by famed comedians that urge you to smile, or simply remind you that laughter is not that much of a rarity.
Loading...
Laughter indeed is the best medicine. Not only does it have health benefits, but it also emotionally uplifts a person. The creative legend from the silent era, Charlie Chaplin regaled the audience with laughter with his tramp antics and telling storylines – in the process, often reducing them to tears with a sense of denouement.
Over four decades since his death, laughter remains as integral a part of human life as it was then and comedians remain a ray of hope in tiring times towards bringing a smile in an otherwise often gray world.
As the world gears up to celebrate World Laughter Day, we take a look at 10 inspirational quotes by famed comedians that urge you to smile, or simply remind you that laughter is not that much of a rarity.
1. A day without laughter is a day wasted. - Charlie Chaplin
2. We focus so much on our differences, and that is creating, I think, a lot of chaos and negativity and bullying in the world. And I think if everybody focused on what we all have in common - which is - we all want to be happy. - Ellen DeGeneres
3.You’re only given a little spark of madness. You mustn’t lose it. — Robin Williams
4. "The great thing about taking big chances when you’re younger is you have less to lose, and you don’t know as much. So you take big swings." — Amy Poehler.
5. No matter what people tell you, words and ideas can change the world. -- Robin Williams
6. I believe the ability to think is blessed. If you can think about a situation, you can deal with it. The big struggle is to keep your head clear enough to think. Richard Pryor
7. I remain just one thing, and one thing only — and that is a clown. It places me on a far higher plane than any politician. - Charlie Chaplin
8. Don’t waste your energy trying to educate or change opinions; go over, under, through, and opinions will change organically when you’re the boss. Or they won’t. Who cares? Do your thing, and don’t care if they like it. ― Tina Fey
9. Work hard, be kind, and amazing things will happen.— Conan O’Brien
10. You should bring something into the world that wasn’t in the world before. It doesn’t matter what that is. It doesn’t matter if it’s a table or a film or gardening—everyone should create. You should do something, then sit back and say ‘I did that.— Ricky Gervais
Over four decades since his death, laughter remains as integral a part of human life as it was then and comedians remain a ray of hope in tiring times towards bringing a smile in an otherwise often gray world.
As the world gears up to celebrate World Laughter Day, we take a look at 10 inspirational quotes by famed comedians that urge you to smile, or simply remind you that laughter is not that much of a rarity.
1. A day without laughter is a day wasted. - Charlie Chaplin
2. We focus so much on our differences, and that is creating, I think, a lot of chaos and negativity and bullying in the world. And I think if everybody focused on what we all have in common - which is - we all want to be happy. - Ellen DeGeneres
3.You’re only given a little spark of madness. You mustn’t lose it. — Robin Williams
4. "The great thing about taking big chances when you’re younger is you have less to lose, and you don’t know as much. So you take big swings." — Amy Poehler.
5. No matter what people tell you, words and ideas can change the world. -- Robin Williams
6. I believe the ability to think is blessed. If you can think about a situation, you can deal with it. The big struggle is to keep your head clear enough to think. Richard Pryor
7. I remain just one thing, and one thing only — and that is a clown. It places me on a far higher plane than any politician. - Charlie Chaplin
8. Don’t waste your energy trying to educate or change opinions; go over, under, through, and opinions will change organically when you’re the boss. Or they won’t. Who cares? Do your thing, and don’t care if they like it. ― Tina Fey
9. Work hard, be kind, and amazing things will happen.— Conan O’Brien
10. You should bring something into the world that wasn’t in the world before. It doesn’t matter what that is. It doesn’t matter if it’s a table or a film or gardening—everyone should create. You should do something, then sit back and say ‘I did that.— Ricky Gervais
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Creator of Game of Thrones' Valyrian and Dothraki Explains the Science of Constructed Languages
- Siddharth Takes Sly Dig at Akshay Kumar, Asks Trump for an Interview on His 'Cute Personality'
- ICC World Cup 2019 | 'Surprise Package' - Pakistan's 150kph Teen Has World Cup in Sights
- Sophie Turner Rocks 'Just Married' Sash As She Steps Out With Husband Joe Jonas in LA, Pics
- Streaming Now: Fans Bring Lucifer Back, Tom Cruise Returns with Mission Impossible Fallout
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results